Illawarra teacher to face re-trial on sexually touching student charge

An Illawarra schoolteacher and one-time NRL player will face a second trial over allegations he sexually touched a young student in a classroom.
Keith William Eshman, 37, was acquitted of three counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10 and one count of sexually touching a child under 10 after a jury found him not guilty on July 3 following a six-day trial.
Jurors were hung on a fifth charge of sexually touching a child under 10 relating to an incident in which Eshman is accused of grabbing the complainant's hand and forcing her to perform a sex act on him.
The Crown confirmed on Tuesday it would be proceeding with a re-trial on that final charge.
Eshman will defend the allegations in May 2025, with Judge Andrew Haesler acknowledging the delay, noting there were over 50 trials waiting to be heard in Wollongong District Court.
"The best I can do is the 19th of May," the judge said.
A bail variation was sought and consented to that will allow Eshman to contact two men who were previously prosecution witnesses, who will not be required to give evidence in the second trial.
The court heard the complainant's original evidence from the first trial will be replayed in the re-trial.
Police interviewed the young complainant after she made an initial disclosure to her parents about the sexual touching allegations.
During the trial, the girl's father told the jury he asked his daughter to demonstrate what happened, at which point she grabbed his hand, put it on his lap and rubbed.
The re-trial is estimated to run for three to four days.
