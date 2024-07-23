Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Illawarra teacher to face re-trial on sexually touching student charge

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 23 2024 - 10:47am, first published 10:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keith William Eshman leaving Wollongong courthouse earlier this month. Picture by ACM
Keith William Eshman leaving Wollongong courthouse earlier this month. Picture by ACM

An Illawarra schoolteacher and one-time NRL player will face a second trial over allegations he sexually touched a young student in a classroom.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.