UOW aged care centre at Fairy Meadow clears first hurdle

The demolition work for a planned retirement home and research facility can begin at Innovation Campus following approvals from the Southern Regional Planning Panel.
The University of Wollongong is planning what it called a "health and wellbeing precinct" at the southern edge of Innovation Campus on Squires Way.
The precinct aims to combine academic research and residential aged care with roughly 240 independent retirement dwellings in the same location.
A childcare centre, shops and restaurants are also in the plan.
The Southern Regional Planning Panel gave the thumbs-up to the concept plan and what is called Stage 0 of the work.
That stage includes demolition of two parking areas; bulk earthworks, site remediation and tree removal within a portion of the site.
Roads will also be constructed, as will stormwater and other infrastructure.
Among the reasons for the approval, the panel cited the fact the precinct "would foster collaborative research and development initiatives".
It also stated "the proposed development would deliver much-needed residential aged care, self-contained dwellings for seniors and people with a disability, and a centre-based childcare facility for the Illawarra region".
The concept plan provides an overall view of what is planned for the site and the approval does not permit any construction of buildings, which will have to go through a separate development application process.
The planning panel noted that those further applications needed to be consistent with the concept plan.
Wollongong City Council had submitted a report supporting the development.
"The social, economic and physical impacts of the proposed development have been examined in detail, and as described in this report, no unreasonably adverse impacts are expected subject to mitigation measures being employed as required by the recommended consent conditions," the council recommendation stated.
"Concerns raised in submissions have been resolved through the submission of additional information and revised plans, along with conditions where deemed necessary.
"On balance, having regard to the above assessment, the proposal is considered to be in the public interest and is supportable."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.