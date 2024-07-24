Wollongong's Timbermill art show the place to be for budding collectors on Friday

Bulli artist Holly Eva is three weeks away from the biggest break of her career.
Her shot at becoming a collectible artist arose during a recent mentoring session with high-profile curator and art writer Amber Creswell Bell.
"I needed to see where I was sitting with my work and she agreed to come and visit me, and she looked at my work and said, 'I'm going to give you an opportunity'," Eva said.
Creswell Bell has chosen nine of Eva's minimalist abstract still-life paintings to go on display at the prestigious Michael Reid Northern Beaches gallery from August 17 to 25.
"I haven't really been handed this level of encouragement from a prestige gallery in 18 years of painting," Eva said.
"It's very serious, so if I do well there, my future is bright."
In a stroke of good timing for Illawarra art lovers, locals will get a chance to invest in a Holly Eva original ahead of her Sydney show, before demand for her art goes up, along with the prices.
She and seven other artists who work out of Timbermill Studios in Bulli have joined forces in a new group exhibition at Wollongong's Project Contemporary Artspace, opening on Friday night from 6pm to 8pm.
A Collective: Timbermill Artisians is a show curated by Alison K Lawther that features herself, Paul Baker, Kera Bruton, Renee Kamaretsos, Jody Kervin, Siina McCallum, Rosanne Plunkett and Holly.
Baker, a painter of 40 years who's picked up multiple awards at local art shows, is an untapped talent whose work should be shown in top galleries, according to his studio stablemates.
"But he's very happy and content surfing, and painting as more of a hobby," Eva said.
"He calls it his meditation."
Kamaretsos has also been selected by Creswell Bell to exhibit her mixed-media landscapes at Michael Reid Northern Beaches, while Bruton, Lawther, Kamaretsos and Eva are all gearing up for October's Other Art Fair in Sydney.
Eva said Plunkett and McCallum, both relatively new to Timbermill, were creating unique work that could be picked up for a steal at the Project Contemporary Artspace exhibition.
The sheer delight Eva takes in her fellow artists' work and achievements reflects the vibrant and supportive atmosphere the artists have created at the Bulli studio.
"Everyone really cares about each other, and everyone's genuinely happy if somebody is doing well because we're all in our own lane and we've all got our own different styles," she said.
"There's no competition, it's just a very supportive atmosphere."
As the art industry takes a beating from the cost-of-living crisis, this desire to motivate, share knowledge and lift each other up has been crucial.
"It hasn't been as easy to sell art with the economy the way that it is," Eva said.
"But if you're an artist, you're an artist, there is nothing else.
"So you just push through the hard times and miraculously somehow you make sales that pays the rent, pays for supplies and you just keep going."
The art on display at Project Contemporary Artspace ranges in price from $75 to $4200, with most of the pieces finished by Sepal Framing at Timbermill.
Eva said the group would love to see the community turn out to view the show.
"Even if you don't have the finance, come and just get taken away by the art, you know, because it actually really lifts the spirit," she said.
A Collective: Timbermill Artisians will officially open on Friday from 6pm to 8pm at Project Contemporary Artspace at 255 Keira Street, Wollongong, and will run until August 4.
Eva says she is the artist she is today because Idris Murphy and Ross Laurie helped her work go from "unconsidered to considered".
Under the expert guidance of the King Street Gallery pair, she became a minimalist painter of still lifes with a contemporary feel.
She said it was when she began to pursue stillness in her paintings that she found her artistic niche.
"I wasn't doing that before," Eva said, "but with their help, I've managed to develop something that's a little bit unique and different.
"I want there to be an abstract component to it, but also stillness, and I think it's a reflection on what I want in my life."
Eva also credits her teacher Amanda Penrose Hart, another artist represented by King Street, with helping her quieten her canvas.
"I used to use a lot of bright colours," Holly said.
"But Amanda said to me, 'do you always have to be the loudest one in the room? Why don't you come in quietly and be really intriguing?'
"It was good, I needed the kick. She said, 'don't overcompensate with colour and she gave me three - black, white and green - and said, 'show me what you've got'."
See Holly Eva's work on show at Michael Reid Northern Beaches here.
