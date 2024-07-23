Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Berkeley man accused of breaching AVO by entering heavily pregnant exes home

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
July 23 2024 - 12:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kurtis Ruatita, who was refused bail at Wollongong Local Court on July 23. Picture from Facebook
Kurtis Ruatita, who was refused bail at Wollongong Local Court on July 23. Picture from Facebook

A Berkeley man went on a foul-mouthed tirade after being refused bail amid allegations he intimidated his heavily pregnant ex-partner by hurling objects around her bedroom.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.