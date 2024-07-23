Berkeley man accused of breaching AVO by entering heavily pregnant exes home

A Berkeley man went on a foul-mouthed tirade after being refused bail amid allegations he intimidated his heavily pregnant ex-partner by hurling objects around her bedroom.
Kurtis Ruatita, 22, put two middle fingers up and spat at the camera in the audio-visual link suite that beamed him onto the screen at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, July 23.
"F--- youse, f--- everyone," he said after his application for release was denied.
Tendered court documents state Ruatita allegedly video called his ex-partner about 7.15pm on Monday asking her to pick him up, however the woman refused and told him not to come over.
She locked her unit and went to bed.
Police will allege the woman awoke to an intoxicated Ruatita in her unit shortly before midnight who gained access by removing the fly screen from the balcony window, despite an earlier-imposed apprehended violence order put in place to protect her.
Ruatita allegedly asked the woman to pay for the taxi ride he took to get to her home, to which she refused and told him to get out, with him reacting by throwing water and chips around her bedroom.
Court documents state this made the 36-week pregnant woman feel scared and intimidated.
Ruatita allegedly forced the woman to go downstairs to pay for the taxi, however the taxi had left.
He is then accused of sitting in the passenger seat of the complainant's vehicle and punching the centre cup holders cover, causing it to cave in and break.
The woman contacted triple-0 due to Ruatita's alleged escalating behaviour.
Police found him at a nearby service station and observed him to be under the influence of an unknown substance.
Ruatita is yet to enter pleas to contravening an apprehended violence order, damaging property, and intimidation.
Police prosecutor Dane Corran opposed Ruatita's release, citing previous non-compliance with court orders coupled with his disregard for the complainant's request to not come over.
"When you tie this in with his previous non-compliance, I would say there is an extremely high risk of further offending," Sgt Corran said.
Defence lawyer Sian Aldis said Ruatita was willing to comply with strict bail including a curfew and daily police reporting, and that he had previously shown his ability to adhere to conditions while on a previous stint on parole.
She pointed to his mental health diagnoses of anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
In refusing bail, Magistrate Mark Douglass said the allegations were "very serious" and that Ruatita posed a significant risk to the complainant's safety.
The matter was adjourned to a later date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.