Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra athletes going for gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics

By Newsroom
July 25 2024 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Can you name the 15 Australian Olympians with links to the Illawarra? These are images the Mercury has published over the years.
Can you name the 15 Australian Olympians with links to the Illawarra? These are images the Mercury has published over the years.

Some were born here, some spent their early years here, others are intrinsically linked and some still call the Illawarra home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.