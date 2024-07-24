Illawarra athletes going for gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Carli's Olympic debut in Tokyo was a miracle of sorts. In the lead-up to the pandemic-delayed games, when she ran 55.09 for the one-lap race, she suffered what was thought to have been a training mishap late February 2021 but which turned into a life-and-death situation. She damaged the wall of the carotid artery, had a seizure in Wollongong Hospital and needed life-saving vascular surgery. Somehow she resumed racing in June, clocking 58.53.