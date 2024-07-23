Flanagan and Dragons up for the challenge of playing NRL premiers Panthers

Kyle Flanagan readily admits the Dragons have a tough two weeks in front of them with clashes against NRL premiers Penrith at WIN Stadium on Sunday followed by a trip to Melbourne the following Saturday to take on the Storm.
But the St George Illawarra five-eighth said he and his teammates relished playing in these big games at this time of the season.
"The next couple of weeks is really tough for us but that's a challenge we want. We want to be playing in big football games and be fighting for a spot this time of the year," Flanagan said on Tuesday.
"Penrith and Melbourne in the next two weeks are really big challenges for us but we are not looking further than this Sunday at home against Penrith.
"They have been the benchmark for the last three or four years and it's no better time to face that challenge then in front of our home fans."
That challenge will include playing against a Panthers side featuring most of their big guns including Nathan Cleary.
The champion halfback returned from a long-term injury last week and starred for the Panthers against the Dolphins, kicking a match-winning golden-point field goal from more than 40-metres out.
Cleary's heroics weren't lost on Flanagan, who nevertheless welcomed the challenge of playing against the best in the business.
"It's always a challenge and something you look forward to when you come up against the best," he said.
"He hit the ground running when he came back in so we will be looking forward to welcoming here in Wollongong in front of our own fans and look forward to putting in a good performance."
Celebrations to mark St George Illawarra Dragons' 25-years in the NRL will also be held during the Red V's clash against the Panthers in Wollongong.
"Hopefully the hill will be packed. I know from the players perspective it is a good feeling when the fans are cheering us home, and to celebrate 25 years is pretty special. Us players have to earn the right to get the win on the weekend," Flanagan said.
The round 21 fixture comes just over two weeks since the ninth-placed Dragons downed the Broncos 30-26 in Brisbane.
Flanagan said the players had enjoyed their bye week and were refreshed and ready to produce the goods in the back end of the season.
"We are refreshed and really looking forward to the back end of the season, it's seven big weeks for us," he said.
"Two points going into the bye was so important. It was a big win over there but we are focused towards the back end of the season now and pushing towards that top eight and finishing the year strong."
Origin stars Ben Hunt and Zac Lomax return to the Dragons starting line-up for their clash against the Panthers much to the pleasure of Flanagan.
"Obviously they have had different results, Dozer losing and Zac winning but they've brought energy straight back into the team and we welcome them back.
"They are key players to our team and we are looking forward to playing with them again on Sunday."
Meantime St George Illawarra head coach Shane Flanagan has also rushed back Raymond Faitala-Mariner (back), pushing Luciano Leilua back to the interchange and Jack Bird to the reserves.
Mathew Feagai (shoulder) and Blake Lawrie (shoulder) have both been named among the reserves.
The side will be wearing the club's 25 Years Jersey to celebrate Heritage Round on Sunday.
The Dragons round 21 squad:
1. Tyrell Sloan
2. Zac Lomax
3. Moses Suli
4. Max Feagai
5. Christian Tuipulotu
6. Kyle Flanagan
7. Ben Hunt (c)
8. Francis Molo
9. Jacob Liddle
10. Jack de Belin
11. Raymond Faitala-Mariner
12. Jaydn Su'A
13. Tom Eisenhuth
14. Hame Sele
15. Luciano Leilua
16. Toby Couchman
17. Ben Murdoch-Masila
