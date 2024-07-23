Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Long skid marks show V8's path before slamming into parked Dapto car

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
July 23 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The aftermath of a late-night car crash on Avondale Road at Dapto on Monday, July 22, 2024. Picture by Adam McLean
The aftermath of a late-night car crash on Avondale Road at Dapto on Monday, July 22, 2024. Picture by Adam McLean

A man was rushed to hospital overnight after the car he was driving lost control, flew through a pedestrian refuge and then slammed into a parked car.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.