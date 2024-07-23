Long skid marks show V8's path before slamming into parked Dapto car

A man was rushed to hospital overnight after the car he was driving lost control, flew through a pedestrian refuge and then slammed into a parked car.
When emergency services were first alerted about the late-night crash on Avondale Road, near Amaral Avenue, at Dapto, it had been reported as a head-on collision.
Fire and Rescue NSW Dapto Station Officer Wayne Patrick was among the first crews to arrive at the accident scene near the railway lines, at 10.40pm on Monday, July 23.
"The car crossed onto the wrong side of the road and impacted a parked car on the other side of the road," he said of the V8 Stateman being driven by a male driver.
"It's a fairly high powered car. He travelled some distance diagonally to hit the parked car ... it left quite a substantial amount of tyre marks."
Paramedics treated the 35-year-old male driver before taking him to Wollongong Hospital for mandatory testing. He has since been discharged.
Officers from Lake Illawarra Police District were called to the scene and have commenced an investigation.
If you have any information about the crash call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
