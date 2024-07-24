Department store Santa brings his stories to Wollongong stage

Lajos Hamers is bring decades of experience as a shopping mall Santa to the stage in his show Ho Ho Ho - Merry Effing Xmas.
He's also donned the red suit and fake beard for various charity events around town and in the stage show is spilling a few secrets about the Santa trade.
"It's really unmasking Santa through my experience of the thing," Hamers said.
"There have been so many good, bad, absurd things that have happened along the way.
"I nearly had Steve Waugh come and sit on my lap with his daughter, when he was captain of the Australian cricket team.
"That was at DJs at Miranda. They got close to the throne and his daughter took one look at me and went 'no, no, no'. And I was like 'no!'. I would have ordered that photo for my archive."
While the standard thing for kids sitting on Santa's lap is to tell him what they want, Hamers would look to have a chat with them.
"If I can get the kids not to talk about presents at all and talk about how the year was, how they get on with their brothers and sisters - anything else but the present - it's much more interesting for me and the kids build a little relationship with a Santa Claus," he said.
It obviously worked - Hamers would see kids return year after year, getting to watch them grow up. And his throne was soon moved to a better spot at the Nowra store.
"When I started at South Nowra, they buried me down in the electronic section of the store - that's right at the back of the shop," he said.
"Then slowly, I went out to different departments of the store. Though they took me out of bedding pretty quickly - we were only there one year because the kids kept putting lollies under the mattresses.
"You discover that suddenly you're the most popular Santa in Nowra because the guy down at Nowra Fair smells a bit or he's a bit grumpy or something and they're lining up at the door waiting 40 minutes to see you."
While the show is on during July, Hamers said if it proved popular he might bring it back for the festive season.
And in case you're wondering, yes there will be the chance to get a photo with Santa on stage after the show.
Ho Ho Ho - Merry Effing Xmas is on at the Phoenix Theatre, Coniston, on July 25-27.
