'No more': Hundreds gather in Crown Street Mall to protest violence against women

Around two hundred people gathered at an emotional rally in Wollongong on Saturday to draw attention to the continuing epidemic of women being killed in violent attacks across Australia.
Held in Crown Street Mall, it was one of dozens held around Australia by the not-for-profit working against sexual assault What Were You Wearing.
Last held in April, when Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attended the Canberra rally, National Rally Against Violence events have attracted thousands of people who took to the streets calling for greater action to address gender-based violence.
According to Counting Dead Women Australia, 44 women have been killed in violent incidents so far in 2024. In 2023, the same project said 64 women had been killed in violent incidents.
What Were Your Wearing organiser Rhiannon Halling said there had been a strong turn out in Wollongong, across a range of ages, genders and from numerous community groups, showing the strong support for the issue in the city.
Keep scrolling down to see more pictures of the event.
"It was a big melting pot of people and emotions," the Warilla resident said.
"There was a lot of anger for what's happening, and a lot of sadness.
"We had a moment for all the victims and laid down a flower for each victim lost this year, and the children lost as well, and there were lots of tears in the audience and with us up on stage."
Protesters came bearing signs, like "Keep your hands to yourselves fellas", "Our love language shouldn't have to be 'text me when you get home'", "Don't tell me how to dress, tell them not to rape", and "Silence is violence".
Ms Halling said holding regular events to highlight the ever-growing number of women who have died in violence incidents was vital to make sure the issue stayed on the radar of governments and the public.
"People might think that there's no point to these events, but if you're a person walking past in the mall in Wollongong and you didn't know about these cases of violence, it can prompt you to go and investigate further," she said.
"It's important that we keep talking on these issues and we keep the momentum going because when you lose traction and the issue stops getting talked about, then that's when the government can continue to sweep it under the rug."
Ms Halling said the event had also helped highlight the numerous community organisations offering support or helping take action
"The Illawarra has an incredible number of organisations and clubs who are involved in this space, from Rotary to local women's centres, so people should know that there are lots of ways they can take action," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.