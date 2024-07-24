Construction to start on new Warrigal retirees' village at Lake Illawarra

Construction is set to begin on a new 65-unit seniors housing development at Lake Illawarra, which is due to be complete by early 2026.
Warrigal marked the beginning of the work on July 24, with the project estimated to take 18 months, weather permitting.
Approved by Shellharbour council in 2023, the project will be made up of 2-bedroom units designed for retirees, built on the former Sacred Heart Catholic Church site at 10 Bradman Avenue.
Construction will be carried out by Grindley Constructions, with the project having an estimated total cost of about $29 million.
Warrigal CEO Jenni Hutchins said she was thrilled to see the start the building work, with the project "continuing our vision of creating vibrant and supportive retirement communities".
"Warrigal Lake South is designed to offer residents a unique and enriching living experience, combining quality living with accessibility," she said.
"Our residents will enjoy serene and scenic surroundings, complemented by a comprehensive range of amenities and services tailored to meet their needs.
"And with our continuum of care, residents will never have to move again, as they will have the opportunity to access services that meet their changing needs as they age."
Each villa will be equipped with sustainable energy solutions like solar panels and the village will include a central community hub for social activities and gatherings, as well as landscaped communal green spaces and gardens for relaxation, and environmentally friendly communal EV charging stations.
Residents who live at Warrigal Lake South will also have access to services through Warrigal's Home Services, like domestic assistance, transportation, personal care, allowing them to age in place with dignity and ease, accessing the services they need as they grow older.
The Illawarra is severely lacking this type of housing, and is currently about 900-beds short of what is required in aged care places.
The Lake South project is one of only two - the other is UOW's new aged care facility planned for the Innovation Campus - projects in the pipeline to address the issue.
For at least two years, the region's health system, has been plagued by delays due to the number of older and disabled people who have to remain in hospital well past their discharge date due to a lack of services.
Former Warrigal CEO and aged care consultant Mark Sewell says seniors living projects, which allow order residents to safely aged in their homes, will help to stop people ending up in hospital in the first place.
"Older people are proud of their independence, and they love where they live - and unfortunately Australia doesn't have much seniors friendly housing, and not many people move to retirement villages," Mr Sewell said.
"So older people are in their own homes in old suburbs, ageing with their old houses and these houses are unsuitable."
"Simple things like rugs and mats and fluffy slippers and a step here and there, or stepping into the bath to have a shower - which may have worked for a person's life for decades - no longer work as they turn 70, 80 or 90."
He said people living in purpose built, accessible homes were likely to fall, while living in communities where they knew their neighbours were less likely to be lonely and depressed.
