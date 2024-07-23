The Illawarra's in the midst of a baby recession

Ever heard of a baby recession? You have now - because, Illawarra, we're in one.
New data has revealed a 2.6 per cent slump in births since 2019. It's not the most significant decline in the country, but notable all the same.
A Wollongong doula and an urban economist have explained what it all means to health reporter Kate McIlwain.
On an entirely more tragic note, Tareyn Varley details the heartbreaking situation facing Albion Park's Grant and Cherie McMahon. The couple, working hard to deal with the impact of six interest rate rises and cost-of-living pressures, have been dealt a savage blow.
Also today, court reporter Grace Crivellaro reveals what happened moments before a sexual predator was sentenced for repeatedly abusing his stepdaughter. It's not all darkness though, his victim spoke exclusively to Grace about how she's taken back her life.
Thanks for reading,
The Illawarra Mercury team
