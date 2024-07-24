Why Albion Park's NAIDOC jersey means so much to IPL skipper Brendan Fordham

The Albion Park White Eagles 2024 NAIDOC jersey means a great deal to mens first grade captain, Brendan Fordham and his teammates.
A proud Yuin man, the Eagles' skipper - along with other Indigenous members of the male and female squad - took part in designing the jersey, which will be worn in round 19 against Helensburgh this Saturday, July 27 at Terry Reserve. The club's women's IPL teams will also don the shirt the following week against Shellharbour.
APWE has long been known to wear custom jerseys to celebrate NAIDOC week, and this year was no different, with Kane Wright - a Dharung man living on Dharawal country - the mastermind behind the design titled Cultural Connections.
The jersey incorporates Indigenous designs, as well as the familiar red and blue colours of Serbia which the White Eagles wear each week. This was something that made Fordham proud.
"We worked together and incorporated the animal from down where I'm from, which is the back cockatoo on the front of the shirt," Fordham said,
"We brought that together with the Serbian colours running through it as well, being a Serbian club. I think it looks great. I've been captain of a couple of [Illawarra] Premier League teams over the years and I really respect the clubs embracing my culture like Albion Park and previously with [Wollongong] Olympic. They're accepting me for who I am.
"It's a big thing. It's not just the first grade squad doing it, it's right through all three grades in the mens and womens."
Going forward, Fordham called upon fellow IPL clubs to celebrate NAIDOC.
"I respect all my teammates who wear it. They respect me for who I am," he added.
"It's a really proud day, not only for me but for my family and all the Aboriginal people around Albion Park. It's a really good thing that the club's doing, and it would be good to see a lot of the other clubs getting on board in future and doing it as well."
