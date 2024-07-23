Luxury waterfront living with stunning views over Shellharbour Marina

Property of the Week
Bed 2 | Bath 2 | Car 1
Imagine being able to look over the stunning Shellharbour Marina from almost every room of your home.
This water-facing two-bedroom apartment within Benetti at Shell Cove offers just that, along with being just steps away from the harbour's edge, beaches and The Waterfront Precinct.
Listing agent Jemma Minney from Colliers Wollongong said this is an address like no other with magnificent south-easterly views over the Marina and ocean.
"These extraordinary vistas will never be built out. Benetti boasts the highest elevation in Shell Cove, rewarding residents with the best water and marina views in the area," Jemma said. "You will be spoilt for choice with an unbeatable backdrop."
The luxurious apartment features high quality finishes and has been expertly crafted, combining a modern sensibility with the highest design values.
Comprising American Oak engineered timber flooring, 20mm reconstituted benchtops, Miele appliances including a pyrolytic oven and gas cooking, LED downlights, ducted cooling throughout, NBN ready and wall-mounted video intercom security system to name a few.
Below the apartment, the Crowne Plaza Hotel will offer extraordinary hotel amenities including a resort-style pool, restaurant, ballroom, day spa and gym facilities. The apartment also benefits from the residents only exclusive rooftop pool and barbecue area.
This will allow you to experience hotel style luxury living on the waterfront.
"It is located in the region's newest lifestyle and boating destination. The world-class Shellharbour Marina, The Waterfront Dining Precinct and The Waterfront Tavern place rich offerings only a lift ride away," Jemma said.
"Positioned along the harbour's edge, it's a beautiful spot to drop anchor, enjoying elegant harbourside dining set against boardwalks, promenades and spectacular water views.
"For everyday convenience and essentials, Shell Cove Town Centre serves up entertainment, fresh food, a supermarket, bakery and more."
This luxury apartment is ideal for downsizers, retirees, people wanting a coastal change or individuals looking for a vacation home in an upscale setting. It has an estimated completion date of Q1, 2025.
"We have a limited amount of waterfront apartments available," Jemma said. "So register your interest now."
Pictures are artist's impressions only.
