Overnight M1 Motorway closures start next month for Mount Ousley work

As the five month overnight closure of Bulli Pass finally approaches its end, Transport of NSW has announced the first round of complete, multiple night closures of the M1 Motorway.
Required to allow the start of work on the new Mount Ousley Interchange, the major Illawarra heavy vehicle route will be shut from the Picton Road intersection on several dates in mid-to-late August.
However, heavy vehicles over 19 metres long and weighing more than 50 tonnes - which cannot use detours - will be able to apply in advance to get limited access to the road.
Residents have been advised to expect some noise and lighting associated with the work, including light vehicles and trucks, vacuum trucks, generators, excavators with hammer and chainsaws, compaction equipment, concreting equipment and cranes.
During the first round of closures, which are planned for August 18, 19, 21, 25, 26 and 28, various detours will be in place with light vehicles and smaller trucks directed down Bulli Pass.
Travellers needing to access the Hume Motorway can detour via Memorial Drive, Bulli Pass, Appin Road or the Illawarra Highway.
Registration for heavy vehicles to get midnight access to the M1, when they will be escorted down the road during a half-hour window, is open until Friday August 2.
Preparation work on the $390 million project has been going since earlier this year, when Fulton Hogan was awarded the tender to design and build the interchange.
When finished, it will create a separate southbound lane for trucks as well as an overpass linking into a new northern entrance to the University of Wollongong.
It will also see an end to vehicles having to turn right across three lanes of oncoming traffic to go north from Mount Ousley Road.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.