'The form players': trio of Illawarra Stingrays key to Matildas' Paris hopes

The Illawarra Stingrays are set to lead the Matildas from the front when the team faces Germany in their Paris Olympic Games opener on Friday, July 26 (AEST).
Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, and Michelle Heyman all look set to start - or at the very least play a huge part - in the tournament opener, and the trio have a vitally important part to play if the Matildas are to place on the podium, according to former national team captain Julie Dolan.
"They are the strike players and the form players," Dolan said of the Illawarra trio.
"You've got Heyman who can put the ball in the net and she's a real scrapper. Then you've got Fowler, who is so clever, and then Foord who is so skillful. She will go at players, she's one of the very few in the Matildas that goes at players and takes them on.
"With that sort of different combinations coming at these teams, it should be hard for them to defend, and they'll give it everything."
Warilla junior Foord sat out of the Matildas' final warm up game against Canada due to quad tightness, but has confirmed she will be ready for the first group game against Germany.
Expectations are high on Australia's most popular sporting team after coming off a semi-final appearance in last year's World Cup on home soil.
However, the Olympics is a different beast. With just 12 teams in the tournament, there is no such thing as an easy game. In fact, despite the high expectations of the Matildas claiming a medal, the team are the eighth best team out of those playing in Paris, if FIFA rankings are anything to go by.
In the Matildas group alone, Zambia - ranked as world no.64 - seems to be the only game Australia will be favourites in. Germany (ranked no.4) and the United States (ranked no.5) will be incredibly tough encounters.
Dolan said she believed both Germany and the USA were in 'building' phases, whilst the Matildas were more the finished product. As to which way this would favour, she was not sure.
"This is a totally different arena after the big high in the World Cup," she explained.
"They're facing totally different experience against teams that they're facing. A lot of them are going through a building phase, and that's really dangerous because they'll go out against the Matildas thinking they've got nothing to lose.
"So the Matildas are going to really be up against it. Will they be prepared for that? I'm not sure, but let's hope so. They managed pretty well in the World Cup in terms of coming back when they got beaten by Nigeria.
"So they have the big game stuff behind them."
The major absence in the Games for Australia is of course their captain, Sam Kerr, who ruptured her ACL prior to the tournament.
Dolan firstly acknowledged a team with Kerr in it was instantly better, however she said her absence may provide a silver lining, as well as providing a prediction as to whether the Matildas can improve on their fourth place finish in the last Olympics in Tokyo.
"I think it's a great thing, not that Sam's not there, but more a great thing that they then have to utilise people with the skills that are just as good and then we get to see them as a real, cohesive team," Dolan added.
"You can't rely on just hitting that strike player and we can't just be relying on one of two players all the time.
"It's anyone's guess really. I'm hoping that they do hit the ground running and hoping that they do get a win under their belt first up, because that will be a confidence booster.
"We all know what it's like to play with confidence. That first game is crucial."
The Matildas first game against Germany in Marseille will kickoff at 3am (AEST) on Friday, July 26. They will then go on to play Zambia (July 29, 3am), before rounding out their group against the USA (August 1, 3am).
