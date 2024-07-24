Fireman Sam one of six cats to survive hoarder's house fire

This red cat might look like any other red cat, but he's different, he's a survivor, and he needs a new place to call home.
Fireman Sam, as he's now known, was busy lounging around dreaming of catnip when a fire erupted in his Picton home destroying everything in its path.
The blaze tore through his house on Monday, May 27, where he lived with 19 other cats, one dog and their elderly male owner.
Pets and owner scattered in every direction as they ran for their lives.
The inferno was too much for some, pregnant cats perished and others couldn't find a way out, but Fireman Sam survived along with other five cats, the dog and their owner.
"The house was really on fire, it was a hoarder's home," Illawarra Cat Rescue Support's Angela Butler said.
"The firies went in and they rescued as many as they could. He [Fireman Sam] was taken to the pound and was terrified, unwell and needing love and attention."
With nowhere to live the elderly man made a heartbreaking decision to surrender the surviving cats.
"He came to see them the next day and he was bawling, he took the dog but he couldn't keep the cats," Ms Butler said.
"He was an old man and he loved his animals. He didn't desex them, but he fed them and he loved them."
With the Wollondilly Animal Shelter and Pound already overwhelmed with animals, Fireman Sam and another cat from the same house, Simon, ended up at Illawarra Cat Rescue Support in Albion Park.
The cats had stomach infections and other health issues, but have since recovered, and while Simon's found a new home Sam is still looking.
"He's a very, very sweet gentle cat. He hasn't got a bad bone in his body, he's never scratched and he's never hissed. He purrs his little heart out," Ms Butler said
"He's a bit wary which is normal for a cat that's come from trauma.
"I'd like him to find a family because the other one's [Simon] leaving on the weekend."
Fireman Sam is a ginger coloured domestic short hair male cat that's aged about 8-12 months old, he's desexed, health, FIV/HIV negative and is ready for adoption. His adoption cost of $300 covers his desexing and vet costs to get him healthy.
Visit Illawarra Cat Rescue Support on Facebook to fill in an online adoption form.
The other four cats that survived the fire remain at Wollondilly Animal Shelter and Pound undergoing further vet treatment ahead of their adoption.
