World-class swimming coach Matthew Brown to lead TIGS' sporting program

World champion swimming coach Matthew Brown is planning on building a strong future of elite sporting athletes coming out of the Illawarra Grammar School (TIGS) after being announced as the educator's new head sporting coach.
With the likes of the most successful Australian Olympian of all time Emma McKeon - as well as her older brother David and Jarrod Poort - being TIGS alumni, Brown said he hoped to create a grand future for the region's next generation.
Previously head coach of the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre Swim Club under Swimming NSW, Brown holds vast experience as former high-performance director and swim coach of Trinity Grammar School, where he guided the team to 13 consecutive victories between 2004-2017 at the Combined Associated Schools Championships.
The 51-year-old has also coached some elite swimmers, most notably the likes of former FINA Swimming World Cup winner and world championships silver medallist, Kenneth To.
But even though swimming is Brown's main vice, he said he wanted TIGS to become a home of future world class athletes of all sports.
"We're planning on having a really good program and we're going to call it the Podium Program," Brown said.
"We're looking to have a connection between the academics and the sporting side for the students. We will look to help kids if they want to say go to the US college system, we will help them with applications and stuff like that.
"It will also be about providing kids with opportunities to access different coaches and professionals to give them the best opportunity. Other areas we're working on is creating a subject called 'finding time', where the students - who could be doing up to 10 sessions a week with sport - are given an opportunity to catch up on their school work and focus on academics.
"It's all about creating a link between the academics and the sporting. We've already got a small number of high performing athletes, and we really want to show that we're a school that's really strong for academics, but we want to show we're also a school that really supports high performance sport as well."
Across his 30 years of coaching, Brown said he had plenty of highlights. He has studied a number of coaching courses which has seen him at the Commonwealth Games, and also sit down with Liverpool Football Club's elite coaches.
"In my time I worked with one of the best in Kenneth To, who passed away a few years ago," he said.
"He represented Australia and won the World Cup series in 2012. I've also coached something like 65 Australian gold medallists in swimming.
"I've got a degree in sports science. By doing that, part of the course was learning skills from all sports. I've had plenty of good experiences with not just swimming, but all sports."
