Forget fight club, the first rule of Shell Cove dad club is talk about everything

There's three rules to this group - you've got to be a dad, show some respect and don't be an idiot.
In the three weeks since the group started there's already a buzz around Shell Cove, new-ish resident Michael Rigney said.
"I moved here about three years ago and I wanted to meet some like-minded dads to be given an opportunity to just talk about life and train and connect in a healthy way, as opposed to going 'let's go to the pub'," he said.
Mr Rigney tried the Man Walk a few times, but it clashed with kids swimming lessons and activities of this three kids, aged 2, 8 and 12.
"I think they do a great job and I thought I could just do something slightly different to them and make sure it wasn't at the same time, to give another option for people to catch up," he said.
So, he threw open the doors to his home gym, tucked away inside his garage, and posted to Facebook asking interested dads to come along for a chat and some weight and aerobic training.
Mr Rigney, who also happens to be a lecturer in exercise science at Australian Catholic University, said it's already much bigger than he expected.
"I put a post up nearly two months ago probably, and I thought maybe like a handful of people would say 'yeah, that's great, let's get into it' and then I got like, 40 messages," he said.
"I was blown away by how many people were keen to get involved."
The first session was on a State of Origin night, but the big game failed to deter dads from coming along.
"We had a good chat, we all shared some information about how many kids we had, what kind of work we did, just general introduction stuff as it was the first session," Mr Rigney said.
I was blown away by how many people were keen to get involved.- Michael Rigney
He's pretty chuffed with how it's going and is keen to skip the pub, at least for a bit, to make some friends another way.
"It's a healthy way to connect with dads going through similar circumstances," he said.
"A lot of us put our emotions to the side and sort of just deal with it internally. Whereas if we can connect in a healthy way and if it helps people take a bit of a load out of them, then that's the second bonus to the health outcome that you're trying to achieve with people training together."
As he got his home gym ready for the weekly Wednesday session, Mr Rigney is looking forward to what the future holds.
"Hopefully it turns into a group where on a Sunday we go 'hey, let's have a barbecue with the families' that type of stuff."
"I've always liked to give back to the community and you got to realise that it's a bigger picture. You're in this world and there's a lot of people going through hard times and it's good to sort of have a shoulder to lean on or an ear to listen to.
"It just allows another avenue for people to do that."
Get in contact with Michael via email at rigneystrength@outlook.com to find out more.
