Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

Forget fight club, the first rule of Shell Cove dad club is talk about everything

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
July 26 2024 - 10:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Rigney holding his daughter, with Greg Toohey, Chris Guillaume and Michael Daly at Michael's home gym on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Picture by Adam McLean
Michael Rigney holding his daughter, with Greg Toohey, Chris Guillaume and Michael Daly at Michael's home gym on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Picture by Adam McLean

There's three rules to this group - you've got to be a dad, show some respect and don't be an idiot.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.