Shirtless man nabbed by cops in Tarrawanna backyard for alleged choking, stalking crimes

A man accused of choking and stalking a woman has been caught out by cops who allegedly found prohibited drugs on him during the arrest.
The dramatic arrest occurred it the backyard of a home on Devenish Street at Tarrawanna following a tip-off just two days earlier.
"Police were contacted on Sunday, July 21, following concerns for the welfare of a 48-year-old woman, after she was allegedly threatened a number of times, once allegedly with a weapon," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
At about 1.40pm on July 23, officers attached to the Southern Domestic Violence High Risk Offenders Team arrested the 40-year-old man in the Tarrawanna backyard.
"Police will allege in court that methylamphetamine and heroin was found in his possession when searched," the police spokesperson said.
The man was taken to Wollongong Police Station and charged with a swag of offences including choking a person without consent, being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, stalking, common assault and two counts of possess prohibited drug.
He was refused bail to appear in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, July 24.
