10,000 Illawarra households selected to take part in 'largest ever' food survey

Thousand of Illawarra households have been randomly selected to participate in what's thought to be the largest regional survey of its kind, as University of Wollongong researchers work to understand the role of food in our homes and lives.
After recently making "deeply concerning" findings about how many unhealthy food outlets there are across the region, Dr Katherine Kent and Professor Karen Charlton are now seeking to understand what residents think about their access to food.
"Mapping the food environment of the Illawarra and Shoalhaven matters, because it helps us to understand if everyone can easily access healthy food," Dr Kent said.
Earlier this year, their research team mapped food outlets in the region, finding a ratio of five-to-one in favour of unhealthy food in Shellharbour, and a seven-to-one ratio in Wollongong.
The research also found the divide between healthy and unhealthy food outlets was even more stark in poorer suburbs.
With many new fast-food outlets opening and in the works, health advocates say more must be done to regulate these businesses which are adding to the state's health crisis.
The new survey is the next stage of their research, to understand exactly how residents apprach food in their daily lives.
"When it comes to access to fresh, healthy food options, where you live matters," Dr Kent said.
"What we eat and how we access that is such a fundamental part of our day-to-day wellbeing but we need to hear from residents so we can have the full picture.
"Hearing from consumers is also fundamental to making change.
"We can't fix our food environment without hearing from as many members of the community as we can about what worries them, how they feel about access to food, if they can afford it, if they prefer to buy directly from farmers.
"All these elements matter into building a holistic picture of the food environment in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven."
With about 10,000 flyers being mailed out, and other residents urged to participate through social media, Dr Kent said the researchers believe it is the largest household survey of its kind in the regions.
They are hopeful the lessons and information they will gain will act as a case study for the whole of NSW.
Dr Kent and Professor Charlton are encouraging residents aged 18 and over to take part in the Let's Talk About Food survey.
Many will have a postcard-sized invitation with a QR code sent directly to their home.
All other residents can access the survey by going to uow.info/food, or through Healthy Cities Illawarra website and social media platforms.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.