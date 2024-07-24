Wani Swaka Lo Buluk officially extends with the Hawks for three more seasons

One of the worst kept secrets in the NBL is out, with Wani Swaka Lo Buluk officially re-signing with the Illawarra Hawks for three more seasons.
The Mercury officially broke the news in April that Swaka Lo Buluk had re-signed with the club. The announcement follows a season that saw him average six points, two rebounds and an assist in 19 minutes, shooting at 48 per cent clip - the latter a career-best from the field and from three-point range.
Recognised as one of the premier defensive players in the league, Swaka Lo Buluk's signature was a priority for the club prior to the free agency period.
Hawks' general manager of basketball, Mat Campbell said the club were looking forward to watching the 23-year-old develop his game in Wollongong.
"Wani re-signing with the Hawks is a vote of confidence in the club's direction," Campbell said.
"His consistent performance throughout NBL24 was a testament to his work ethic, and we are looking forward to Wani taking his game to another level with the club in NBL25. He is widely respected by the playing team, coaching staff, and organisation as a whole.
"He has close relationships with particular players, including Hyun-Jung Lee, Daniel Grida, and Sam Froling, from their time with the Australian Institute of Sport, and we look forward to Wani calling the Illawarra home for at least the next three seasons."
Meanwhile, Hawks coach Justin Tatum said the player - who already has three NBL rings to his name at such a young age - was a massive asset to the club.
"Wani is one of our leaders on the defensive end of the floor and continued to show the development of his offensive skill set in NBL24," Tatum said.
"We are excited he has chosen to continue his playing journey with the Hawks. I am very proud of what he has achieved already and look forward to seeing what he brings to the court in the coming seasons."
Swaka Lo Buluk will return to Wollongong this week after spending the off-season as part of the Darwin Salties in the NBL1 North competition, under the tutelage of former Hawks head coach Matt Flinn.
Meanwhile the Hawks are still looking to re-sign the club's reigning MVP, Gary Clark.
Tatum spoke to the NBL's Peter Hooley at the recent NBA Summer League about a range of issues including Clark.
"He is still our top priority but Gary is trying to do things that are best for him," the coach said.
"We support that but we feel we will be the best for him but if not we have other options to make sure our team is going to be ready to go for the rest of the season."
