'I will bury you': Wollongong man accused of death threats after rape

A man who arrived in Wollongong four months ago is now behind bars amid allegations he raped a woman and issued graphic death threats towards her.
"I will throw you down from this window and cut you to pieces," the complainant allegedly recorded Morteza Amouye Lati saying to her on May 5.
"If you want me to kill you, I will do it now. I will break your head now ... I will kill you and spread your blood here."
Lati sought his release at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, July 24 on charges of sexual intercourse without consent, common assault and three counts of intimidation.
A Farsi interpreter dialled in to translate the bail application to Lati, following his arrest the prior evening.
The court heard Lati arrived in Wollongong on a working visa on April 7 and moved in with a friend before he sexually assaulted a woman known to him.
Police allege the woman recorded Lati on April 22 issuing serious death threats to her, and did so again on May 5.
"If you want me to kill you, I will do it now. I will break your head now ... I will kill you and spread your blood here," Lati allegedly said.
Police allege Lati also grabbed the woman's throat near a checkout at a Coles supermarket, with the woman requesting staff to call police.
"It's claimed he was very unhappy in Australia," Magistrate Robert Rabbidge said as he read out the allegations.
In arguing for Lati's release, defence lawyer Caitlin Drabble said there were holes in the prosecution case including no CCTV referred to in the police facts from the alleged incident at Coles.
Ms Drabble added there was no sexual assault investigation kit performed on the complainant, with the allegations from April and May not reported until July 8.
However, police prosecutor Sergeant Amelia Wall argued there was good reason for the delay in the complaint as the woman feared for her safety.
Sgt Wall said the case wasn't weak, with the woman providing a detailed statement to police and having recordings of Lati's threats.
"If convicted of these offences, he is facing a term of imprisonment," Sgt Wall said.
Ms Drabble said Lati could be bailed to a friend's address and that he didn't present a flight risk due to his identification and passport seized by police.
She added he would spend a very lengthy period on remand while he waits to defend the charges.
The magistrate acknowledged there was no CCTV and no sexual assault examination, however labelled the evidence of the threats as "overwhelming".
Magistrate Rabbidge said Lati had "come to this country from a very troubled Iran" and within a month committed the alleged offences.
Bail was refused and the matter will return to court on September 18.
