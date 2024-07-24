Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Illawarra ex-cop dodges jail for repeated domestic violence against partner

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
July 25 2024 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The former police officer, who cannot be named, leaving Wollongong courthouse on July 24.
The former police officer, who cannot be named, leaving Wollongong courthouse on July 24.

A former Illawarra police officer has dodged time behind bars for a series of controlling and violent attacks against his ex-partner, which left her fearing for her life.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.