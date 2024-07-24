Illawarra ex-cop dodges jail for repeated domestic violence against partner

A former Illawarra police officer has dodged time behind bars for a series of controlling and violent attacks against his ex-partner, which left her fearing for her life.
The man was flanked by supporters when he was sentenced to a 15-month intensive correction order at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, July 24.
The offender, in his 30s, cannot be named due to a court-imposed suppression order.
Tendered court documents state an argument erupted in the car between the offender and victim, prompting her to ask him to let her out.
She eventually jumped out of the car after feeling like she had no other choice, sustaining a scratched arm and bruised hips.
In a separate incident, the woman got out of the car after another argument erupted when the offender was driving erratically.
She got back in, realising she needed to retrieve her own car which was parked at his apartment, fearing he would let the air out of her tyres like he had before.
When she got to her car, the woman reversed, but the man stood behind the vehicle and refused to let her leave.
He grabbed her keys from the ignition and threw them.
The man told her, "this is the last time you'll see me" and "I'll leave you a present under the car", causing her to believe he was going to end his life.
She drove off when another person opened the garage door.
He later approached her while wearing his police uniform and asked why she stopped speaking to him, before punching a wall and holding his hand over his police-issued gun.
Towards the end of 2022, the victim called the offender to a pub where she was with a group of friends, with CCTV later capturing him following her and blocking her path as she tried to move past him.
He took her phone after she dropped it on the ground outside the pub, before pushing her against a wall. He pushed her again, and the woman told him she was "done".
"Yeah so am I and I'm about to belt you in the face, get in a taxi and go home," the offender said.
He then grabbed her wrist and threw her to the ground, causing her head to hit the pavement and resulting in grazes on her shoulder.
In an separate offence, the ex-cop was also sentenced for headbutting a teenage boy at a McDonald's earlier this year after the minor was being disrespectful towards a woman.
The court previously heard the threshold to jail had been crossed, however defence lawyer Matt Ward arguing a supervised community-based sentence would promote his client's rehabilitation.
But the Crown prosecutor said it was "troubling" that a day before the man received a certificate for completing a domestic violence course, community corrections outlined in a report how the man had tried to justify his behaviour against his ex.
Magistrate Claire Girotto ultimately decided to allow the offender to serve his sentence in the community and imposed a condition banning him from drinking alcohol.
He must also perform 150 hours of community service work.
