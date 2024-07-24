Hysterics in athletes' village as Shellharbour tennis star takes on infamous cardboard bed

Before she faces off against the world's best, Shellharbour tennis champ Ellen Perez has taken on the famously unforgiving beds of the Olympic athletes' village, to peels of raucous laughter from her doubles partner, Daria Saville.
Video posted to TikTok shows the women taking turns putting one of the beds through its paces, including a round of resistance band high knees, squats and racket smashing.
Perez, 28, performs a mattress-top "worm" and a frenzied set of step-ups, sparking wet-your-pants level laughter from both women.
Perez concludes the testing phase with a mighty cannon ball.
The video is one of the latest by prolific TikToker Saville, who also takes her audience inside the village laundry, downstairs to ask for more toilet paper and to the village bar, where Perez is filmed correctly guessing that the drinks there "taste like beer but no alcohol".
Saville shows herself unboxing one of the 17,000 Galaxy Z Flip 6 phones Samsung gifted to the 2024 crop of Olympians and Paralympians, and captures Perez faux-discovering an assortment of condoms left on the athletes' beds.
"Don't touch my stash!" Perez exclaims.
Three years since Tokyo games organisers were forced to implement an intimacy ban due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 300,000 condoms have been made available for the Paris village's 14,250 residents - athletes, personnel, officials.
Beds in the athletes' quarters became a talking point in 2021 because they are made of cardboard, a design decision rumoured to prevent Olympians from having sex.
According to the Olympics X account, the beds are in fact just meant to be recyclable, and to make the games more environmentally friendly.
Meantime, TikTok has also offered up a look inside the Paris lodgings of fellow Shellharbour Olympian Ruby Pass.
The teen gymnast snagged a solo room - filmed with belongings strewn everywhere - in an apartment shared with her Aussie artistic competition teammates.
"She's really made use of all the space," teammate Emily Whitehead reports, in the video.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.