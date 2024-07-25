Callous ways of online romance scammers exposed as Illawarra cop turns private eye

While scam reports in Australia rose from 507,000 in 2022 to just over 600,000 last year, the ACCC's National Anti-Scam Centre recorded a 13 per cent fall in reported losses from scams, to $2.74 billion. But there was little change in the amount of reports from people aged over 65 in this time, and the value of losses in this group grew, by more than 13 per cent.