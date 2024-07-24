Teagan Berry excited to see Dragons NRLW 'future captain' Kasey Reh in action

Dragons flyer Teagan Berry has backed new teammate Kasey Reh to become a future captain of St George Illawarra's NRLW side.
Speaking ahead of the Dragons' NRLW season-opener against the Titans at WIN Stadium on Sunday, Berry said the 18-year-old Reh was an amazing footy player destined to one day captain the Red V.
Dragons NRLW head coach Jamie Soward has named Reh and Bronte Wilson to make their NRLW debuts, as well as Maatuleio Fotu-Moala.
Reh and Wilson both graduate from the Steelers' Tarsha Gale Cup premiership side whilst Fotu-Moala debuts having made a name for herself across the ditch.
A Western Suburbs Red Devils junior, Reh captained the Steelers to an impressive Grand Final win taking home Player of the Series honours in the process.
The 18-year-old was then rewarded with selection for Under 19s Country before skippering the Under 19s Blues to State of Origin victory.
"She honestly is outstanding, she is an amazing footy player," Berry said.
"She's such a young girl but she gets in and she has a crack at everything she does.
"She's going to be so good in the future too and she can lead the group around and she's going to make a fantastic captain eventually."
Berry, who was a revelation for the Dragons last year, claiming the coveted RLPA's Players' Champion award after finishing with a league-high 11 tries and five try assists while averaging more than 200 run metres a game, was also glad to see Wilson get her chance to play for the Dragons.
Wilson - who becomes just the second player in NRLW history to be granted an age exemption to make her debut - played her juniors with Collegians Wollongong.
She scored a decisive try in the Steelers' Grand Final win before backing up the effort with a four-pointer in NSW's Under 19s State of Origin win.
"Bronte is another player who has impressed in the pre-season," Berry said.
"I think she has a great future and will be so good for us off the bench."
While Berry had a great season personally in 2023, the Dragons finished a disappointing seventh.
The 22-year-old though felt St George Illawarra were on track to have a better season this year thanks to the recruitment of the young players mentioned as well as bringing in Steph Hancock.
"There's excitement around the group. I think the group's gelled a lot compared to last season," Berry said.
"There was quite a lot of fresh faces last season.....this season is good, everyone knows each other, everyone knows their game.
"There's been really a lot of excitement around the group.
"I think we've got strength everywhere. We've got a really strong back line, our forwards are quite tough in the middle and our kicking game's awesome as well.
"So I think across the park, we're pretty good.
"Personally I just want to play consistent again. I think from last year teams are going to recognise me at the back there and hopefully I can just keep being consistent for the team.
"I just want to play good footy for the Dragons. I want to win the comp here."
