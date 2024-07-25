One way to fix Wollongong foreshore traffic congestion

One-way traffic around the Wollongong lighthouse could be the solution to traffic congestion around the Wollongong foreshore.
At Monday night's council meeting, Cr Tania Brown has put forward a motion to look at changing the Endeavour Drive loop to a one-way road.
Cr Brown's motion called for a report into the possibility of such a change, along with creating parallel or 45-degree parking as well as improved cycling and pedestrian safety measures.
Council does have plans to build a raised priority pedestrian crossing on Endeavour Drive near the roundabout with Marine Drive, but Cr Brown felt more needed to be done.
"I previously called for the Wollongong foreshore parking strategy and we have seen changes arising from that," Cr Brown said, "including additional pop-up parking around beaches over summer and timed parking at popular locations to encourage turnover - but no progress has been made at Flagstaff Hill."
She said the area around the lighthouse was popular during summer, which meant cars, pedestrians and cyclists were all interacting - prompting the need to improve safety.
"We talk about being a city for people and improving walkability but we routinely prioritise cars over people - this area is clearly shared by a variety of users," she said.
"Changing how we move around this popular pedestrian precinct and making car flow one way, could increase safety for everyone.
"Locals tell me they want more parking at the foreshore and one-way traffic on Endeavour Drive, with parallel or 45-degree parking, could help achieve that."
