Five games stand between the Wolves and finals. This is how they get there

Amidst talks of next year's National Second Tier - which Wollongong Wolves are set to be part of - David Carney's troops are gunning to make finals in the National Premier League NSW Men's competition.
Five games stand between the Wolves making finals or not.
The side has been on a stellar run of form of late, only losing one of their last nine matches. Sebastian Hernandez starred in their last game, a narrow 1-0 win against St George FC last Sunday.
In terms of the league standings, there is no room for error for the Wolves. Currently in sixth spot (the last finals position) on 40 points, the team has St George City FA breathing down their necks on 39 points, whilst Sydney Olympic - who knocked off the Wolves just three games ago - are on 36.
With that being said, every game from here is a grand final for Carney's team. What the Wolves do have in their favour is the fact that out of their last five games, the only team they are playing that is above them on the ladder is leaders Rockdale, and three of those games are at WIN Stadium or Albert Butler Memorial Park.
Let's go through the run-in to the finals for the Wolves.
Relegation-threatened Sydney FC Academy is the first test for the Wolves on Friday evening, July 26.
Despite being at the bottom of the ladder, the Sky Blues gave Carney's men a run for their money in the reverse fixture in April, with the Wolves coming away with a narrow 3-2 win.
One thing that's always guaranteed with clubs going through a relegation battle is that they will fight to the death, which means it won't be a walk over for the Wolves.
Sydney also have a number of aspiring A-League stars in their team, such as Aaron Gurd, Wataru Kamijo, and even Stanwell Park's Gus Hoefsloot.
Kickoff for the match on Friday is 7:30pm.
Leading the NPL NSW Men's by six points and boasting one of the best striker's the competition has ever seen in Alec Urosevski, this is the toughest match of the run-in for the Wolves.
The Rockdale skipper Urosevski leads the 2024 golden boot standings with 28 goals, and broke records in the reverse fixture against the Wolves in April, scoring a hat-trick to become the club's outright leading goalscorer of all time.
But the Wolves have shown they can match it with the competition's top sides by defeating the likes of Blacktown and Sydney United, and dominating in a 1-1 draw against APIA recently.
Expect a big Wollongong crowd for this one.
Another A-League Academy side for the Wolves in the form of the Central Coast.
The Wolves returned to form earlier in the season with a dominant 5-1 win against the Mariners at Ian McLennan Park, which showed that when the team's attack is flowing, it's incredibly dangerous to opposition defences.
Similar to Sydney FC, the Mariners are in a relegation battle, and will make things tough for the Wolves, especially at their home ground Pluim Park.
A tough assignment for the penultimate game for the Wolves against NWS Spirit.
Spirit defeated the Wolves 1-0 earlier in the season, so they will be looking to rectify that. Spirit are really no chance of finals or relegation in 11th spot, so could this be a case of a team ready to kick their feet up for pre-season? The Wolves will sure hope so.
The final day of the season against Manly, and it could very well come down to this at Albert Butler Memorial Park on Sunday, August 25.
Coached by Patrick Zwaanswijk, United are a young, energetic team that can easily cause problems. They're still (just about) in the finals hunt, but are a real outside chance now, so will be more than likely out of the picture by August.
For the Wolves, a win in front of their home fans - and hopefully securing a top four spot meaning a home final to the region - would be just what the doctor ordered.
