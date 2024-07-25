Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lake Illawarra cops call for public to dob in offenders on the run

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated July 25 2024 - 2:37pm, first published 1:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alvin Edwards, Jeanette West, Cuong Nguyen and James Park are wanted by police. Pictures by Lake Illawarra Police District
Alvin Edwards, Jeanette West, Cuong Nguyen and James Park are wanted by police. Pictures by Lake Illawarra Police District

Drug and driving offences are in the sights of police as they chase four alleged offenders who are on the run.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.