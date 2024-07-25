Lake Illawarra cops call for public to dob in offenders on the run

Drug and driving offences are in the sights of police as they chase four alleged offenders who are on the run.
The three men and one woman are accused of committing a range of offences, and officers have called on the public to help locate them.
Cuong Nguyen, aged 44, is wanted for alleged drug offences.
Lake Illawarra Police District officers said he is 170 centimetres tall with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.
He is known to frequent Koonawarra and surrounding suburbs.
Jeanette West, aged 45, has an outstanding warrant for alleged driving offences.
She is 160cm tall with a thin build, with brown hair and brown eyes, and is known to frequent Albion Park Rail, Oak Flats and Lake Heights.
Also wanted for alleged driving related offences is 37-year-old Alvin Edwards.
Police said he is 170cm tall with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.
He is known to frequent Mount Warrigal and surrounding suburbs.
James Park is also wanted for alleged driving related offence/s.
The 34-year-old is 170cm tall with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.
He is known to frequent Port Kembla and surrounding suburbs.
Police have urged anyone with information on the location of these people to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
