Van driver smashes into two cars, leads cops on chase across Illawarra

Police are hunting for the driver of a van allegedly involved in two hit and run crashes and a pursuit in the Illawarra.
Officers first spotted the Queensland registered van driving along Gilba Road at Koonawarra at 3pm on Tuesday, July 23.
The van had been stolen from Gold Coast Airport and the driver failed to stop when police turned on their warning lights.
"A pursuit was initiated, and continued along Lakeside Drive and Fowlers Road at Koonawarra before it was terminated due to safety concerns," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.
"A short time later, police received reports a white van struck a boat parked on Cordeaux Road, Figtree before driving off and also struck a car on Central Avenue, Unanderra before driving off. No one was injured."
Officers are calling on anyone with mobile phone footage or information about a white Mitsubishi Express with Queensland number plates 547GE3 to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
