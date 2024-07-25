How 'caustic soda cocktails' were allegedly made at Fairy Meadow's Frat Club

Last October, the NSW Health Minister's wife Kara Lamond and a friend were rushed to hospital with burns after ordering three margaritas at The Fraternity Club.
The women had tasted what the NSW Food Authority alleges was salt contaminated with caustic soda that had mistakenly been rimmed on the glasses of the classic cocktail.
Details of how the tainted drinks were allegedly made came to light after The Fraternity Club had its matter mentioned for the first time at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, July 23.
The venue was hit with seven charges, including handling food in a manner likely to render it unsafe, on July 5 following a months-long investigation, and is yet to enter pleas.
Tendered court documents state a male employee was conducting maintenance on a sink in the casino bar on October 12, 2023 when he allegedly refilled an unlabelled food tub containing salt with caustic soda pearls, which is a chemical cleaning agent.
"The handling of the salt rendered the food likely to cause physical harm to a person who consumed it. The Fraternity Club is liable for the actions of its employee," court papers allege.
The man allegedly stored the container under the bar.
A week later on October 19, Ms Lamond, Health Minister Ryan Park's wife, and a friend ordered three margaritas from the bar between 6pm and 7pm.
A female employee allegedly rimmed each cocktail glass with the salt that was mixed with caustic soda pearls, which was ingested by the women soon after.
The friends were rushed to Wollongong Hospital via ambulance after one spat their drink out immediately, and the other swallowed some of the allegedly contaminated salt leaving her with internal burns.
"The Fraternity Club failed to take all practicable measures to process only safe and suitable food," court papers allege.
Police were called to the scene however the NSW Food Authority took over the investigation after it was deemed accidental, with no criminal offences identified.
Toxicology expert at the University of Wollongong Dr Judy Morgan previously told the Mercury caustic soda dissolves cell membranes in the body and "literally eat a hole in the side of your esophagus".
"Significant burning can then lead to scarring longer-term, which obviously can then lead to longer-term health effects like decreased ability to swallow," Dr Morgan said.
In court, lawyers sought an adjournment, with the matter to return to court in August.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.