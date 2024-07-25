Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

How Australian flag bearer's family saved Olympic sport from the axe

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated July 25 2024 - 4:42pm, first published 12:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jessica Fox, fluent in both English and French and now flag bearer for Australia at the Paris Olympics, also carries the legacy of the family saving white water paddling's place in the Olympics.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.