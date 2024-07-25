Wollongong's palm tree up a pole's future decided by council

It's time the palm tree up the pole in Wollongong Mall was removed, according to city councillor Dom Figliomeni.
Though there may well be a legal impediment standing in the way.
The councillor has a motion up for debate at Monday night's meeting calling for the palm tree's removal, as well as the related pieces at the lower end of the mall.
Collectively, the work is tagged Illawarra Placed Landscape and was installed in March 2018 and was designed to break up the stark "concrete jungle" of the mall.
Since then the palm tree up the pole has attracted most of the attention - and some derision - from locals.
"There have been many negative comments by residents and visitors alike regarding the palm tree on the light pole," Cr Figliomeni's motion stated.
"A visitor recently commented if the palm tree on the ground at the mall had fallen over but he was not aware of the one on the light pole and not aware of the integrated artwork."
His motion called for the palm tree to be relocated to a more suitable location, such as the Botanic Garden and also notify artist Mike Hewson ahead of any such removal.
Cr Figliomeni said his motion was driven by what he saw as a need to put the issue to rest one way or another.
"Since 2017, it's never come up before council, but there's been a lot of comment in the media about the palm trees, and a lot of the comments haven't been positive," he said.
"So I thought, well, I don't think it's something we want to keep talking about forever and a day. I just thought, it's really a case now for council to decide whether we relocate them, remove them or whether in the end, if council decides, leave them there."
The contract with Mr Hewson stated the works must be maintained as "an integrated whole" with no part to be "exhibited, sold or otherwise dealt with separately from the remainder".
Cr Figliomeni suggested it might be possible to remove parts of the work and place them elsewhere as long as it wasn't used as an "art piece".
He also said he had spoken with someone in the mall who raised the concern that there was only one swing in the works and that maybe more child-friendly items needed to be in place.
"So they were looking for more ways that they could bring people in and bring more activity there so that they could come in as families and enjoy them all a little bit more," Cr Figliomeni said.
"I really think we need to look at what is the objective of the palm trees being there.
"And my view is that I'm not too sure if they are achieving the end objective of trying to attract people into the mall."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.