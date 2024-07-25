After six-year finals hiatus, Lomax wants to finish Dragons career on a high

In Zac Lomax's debut season for St George Illawarra, he played in two finals matches. Fast forward six years and he's still waiting for another chance, in what's his last season at the club.
A lot has happened between now and then for both Lomax and the Dragons. Since Shane Flanagan has come in to coach the Red V in 2024, Lomax has discovered career best form.
Despite this, the Figtree High alumni wished for a new challenge in his NRL career, signing with Parramatta on a four-year-deal.
The Dragons are still very much close to Lomax's heart, however. The 24-year-old is set to return - along with the team's captain Ben Hunt - from the State of Origin arena for the team's biggest test against the premiers Penrith in Wollongong on Sunday, July 28.
It's a game that will show just how far the Dragons have come in the Flanagan era. Of course, the side knocked off a severely depleted Panthers side earlier in the season. But this is a different challenge.
As for Lomax, he potentially only has seven games left in a Dragons shirt, unless the team can make finals for the first time since 2018 - the year he debuted as a fresh-faced 18-year-old.
The with side in equal sixth spot, but ninth on points differential, Lomax said his team were confident of knocking off the Panthers and starting a run into the finals.
"We're throwing all of those eggs in that [finals] basket," Lomax said.
"We just want to empty the tank the most we can. We're in a pretty good position at the moment to be able to play finals. That's the focus for us all. We made that a goal right at the start of the year.
"It's been a while since we've played finals here at the Dragons. So that's definitely a focus. That's where you want to play [is] finals footy. It's the hardest games of footy that you play all year. There's been a lot of us boys that have gone without finals for a number of years now. That's our focus."
Lomax was one of the shining lights in the Blues' Origin series win over Queensland, as was his future teammate in 2025, Mitchell Moses.
Despite the fact that the pair are set to line up for the Eels next season, Lomax said there were no talks between the duo about anything other than what lied directly ahead.
"In regards to next year, we (Moses and Lomax) were only focusing on winning the series, which thankfully enough we did," he added.
"It was all about going out there and performing and bringing our best for the team. That's all we were worried about. I've come back, and all I'm worried about now is being the best teammate I can for the Dragons."
A win on Sunday in Wollongong is anything but a formality, with the Panthers - and in particular Nathan Cleary - looking to claim a fourth-straight NRL crown.
Dragons skipper Hunt said his team were looking to put in a full 80 minute performance on Sunday, something they had been struggling to do this season.
"They're going to come out and play a big game," Hunt said.
"It's really big for us these two weeks. It's a huge challenge, but there's no point thinking too far forward. We've got to try and tackle the first one, and I think it's going to get us to see where we're at.
"We've played some games where we only played half a game really. I think just defensively, there's periods of games whether it's one missed tackle or we're just not defending together, we sort of lapse into making a couple of errors back-to-back, and one try turns into another one.
"We've just got to come together as a team and get through it together. It's a good time of year to be getting these tough games. You really get to see where you're at and gauge whether you've got a lot of improvement still to do, or you're travelling alright."
The Panthers head into the clash up against a St George Illawarra side with a perfect record at WIN Stadium in 2024.
The Dragons have enjoyed a 100 per cent record in Wollongong this season. In fact, their home form this year - at both WIN Stadium and in Kogarah - has been near perfect, losing just the once against the Cowboys.
It's set to be a big occasion for the club, with Jamie Soward's NRLW side kicking off their season against the Titans in the game before the mens, whilst celebrations to mark St George Illawarra Dragons' 25-years in the NRL will also be held during the Panthers game.
It's all set up for the side for a big result. This was not lost on Jack de Belin.
"I think we just need to focus on ourselves and worry about our football, because we know when we get ourselves right, we can match it with anyone and beat anyone," de Belin said.
"We love playing at home. It's prime time, 2pm on a Sunday. So we'd love to see the place packed out, especially with the girls playing as well."
De Belin - fresh off extending his contract with the Dragons to make him a one-club player - said he was proud to be part of the 25-year history of the St George Illawarra merger.
"It's pretty surreal, to be honest," he added.
"If you asked me 14 years ago, would I want to play one game? [I would have said] of course. Now I'm in my 14th year of first grade. It's pretty special.
"We had the 25-year anniversary a couple of weeks ago and I was able to go along to that and it was great to be part of that to see all the players, ex-players, players that I got to play with and premiership winners."
Kickoff for the NRLW match on Sunday is 12pm, whilst the mens start straight after, at 2pm on Sunday.
