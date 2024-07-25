Illawarra Academy of Sport celebrates Shellharbour's next gen athletes

It seemed appropriate that as excitement continues to build for the 2024 Olympics, the next generation Shellharbour sports stars were feted with a civic reception.
Shellharbour City Council will celebrate 47 of the City's most talented young athletes with a special civic reception on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.
Forty-seven of the city's young athletes have received scholarships to the Illawarra Academy of Sport for 2024 - from cyclists to basketballers, hockey and netball players.
The Illawarra Academy of Sport is renowned for its comprehensive approach to athlete development. Beyond sharpening athletic abilities, the academy also aims to prepare its students for the demands and opportunities of a professional sporting career.
Shellharbour City Mayor Chris Homer is proud of the council's commitment to developing and maintaining sports facilities across the city.
"We are immensely proud of our local athletes and their dedication to their chosen sports," Mayor Homer said.
"Earning a place at the Academy is no small feat, and it's a testament to not only the athletes' incredible talents but their dedication, perseverance, and unwavering commitment to excellence."
"I'm proud that our facilities and support will help these recipients achieve even more amazing things in the coming years."
Jenny Chlaker and Sienna Mason were all smiles at the Shellharbour Civic Centre Auditorium on Wednesday.f
Lachlan Peacock and Liam Jenkins at the Illawarra Academy of Sport awards ceremony.
The Isons all together. Pictured from left are Fred, Lily, Faye and Matt Ison.
Buttoned up the big awards ceremony on Wednesday were Chase and Logan Corbeski. Sandwiched between them is Stacey Corbeski.
Rebecca and Lily Martin at te Shellharbour Civic Centre Auditorium.
Brian Weir and Shellharbour mayor Chris Homer.
Sarah Rossi and Danielle Mullard at the Illawarra Academy of Sports awards ceremony on Wednesday, and pictured below in the auditorium.
Charles and Hugo Alcock before the awards ceremony began.
Shellharbour councillors Colin Gow and John Davey were in attendance.
Shellharbour's Mayor Chris Homers addresses the crowd.
