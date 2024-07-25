Illawarra Steelers' next gen Paseka and West looking to make big impression

Both Maria Paseka and Tiarna West are two bright sparks of the future, looking to make an impact at the Illawarra Steelers in the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership.
Paseka - who only began playing rugby league two years ago after stints in athletics, swimming, and union - has played a starring role so far on the wing for Jamie Szczerbanik's side, scoring four tries in three games.
From Wollongong, Paseka first picked up the sport playing for the Kiama Knights as a 16-year-old, before signing with Collegians. The now 18-year-old further learned her trade in the grand final winning U19 Tarsha Gale Cup side, before transitioning into the HNWP.
Meanwhile West - hailing from the Hunter region - made the move to the Steelers in the off-season from Tarsha Gale Cup side the Knights. The 20-year-old has made three appearances off the interchange bench so bar this season.
At such a young age, Paseka is making a name for herself for both the Steelers and at representative level, already making appearances for NSW Country and NSW Origin U19s in 2024.
She has continued this form three games into the HNWP season, and said ahead of the side's next game against Cronulla away on Sunday, July 28 that she wants to continue her impressive form.
"It's definitely been a big adjustment [from Tarsha Gale Cup], that's for sure," Paseka said.
"It's my first year playing at this grade, so I was definitely very nervous at first. But it's been a big learning experience. I'm still learning now from the other girls, especially the older ones.
"I've just been asking them questions here and there, and asking what to work on. It's been a good experience."
Paseka in fact only started playing rugby league two years ago, as she explained.
"I started off with athletics and swimming, and then I got into union. That's how I knew I wanted to do the contact stuff," she said.
"I grew up playing union with a boys team. Then in under 16s I first started playing rugby league, so not too long ago."
Former Knights player West came to the Steelers following a grand final and a semi final appearance in 2022 and 2023 respectively for the club in the Tarsha Gale Cup.
The 2023/24 First Nations Gems representative said it was indicative of the kind of team she had joined that she felt extremely comfortable with the Steelers group almost immediately.
"All the girls are really nice. I was really shy when I first came in," West said.
"Coming to a new team, you feel like you're the 'newbie'. But I connected with them straight away. It's a really open squad and everyone seems to get along really well. It's such a young squad as well, and there's a lot of talent coming through here.
"All the girls push you to your limits as well too, which is really good, because that's what I need. Coming off the interchange bench is good to because you can make an impact."
Kickoff for the Sharks game is 12pm at Cronulla High School.
1.Jessica Patea
2.Mia-Rose Walsh
3.Lily Rogan (c)
4.Ula-Mari Time-Cribb
5.Maria Paseka
7.Koffi Brookfield
10.Hope Millard
11.Olivia Vale
12.Jordyn Preston
13.Trinity Tauaneai
14.Tayleah Handcock
15.Shae Muhleisen
16.Tiarna West
20.Sienna Yeo
18.Zali Yeo
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.