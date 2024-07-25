New steel mill at Unanderra creates 20 jobs, boost for construction

BlueScope's new pipe and tube mill at Unanderra will be able to produce larger construction steel for major projects, replacing material that previously had to be imported, the steelmaker said.
The new mill at Orrcon Steel on Marley Pl was hailed as "Australia's most advanced pipe and tube mill" as it was officially opened on Thursday by BlueScope's CEO of Australian Steel Products Tania Archibald.
The $70 million new mill was equipped with advanced robotics and automation, BlueScope said, and created 20 new full-time jobs.
"The investment signals our confidence in Australian manufacturing and our determination to participate in Australia's key growth sectors including the energy transition," Ms Archibald said.
"This new pipe and tube mill gives new meaning to this historic 65-year-old building with a rich history, making stainless steel up to the early 1990s.
"Breathing new life into the facility, the multi-storey 300m-long building now houses Australia's most advanced pipe and tube mill."
The new mill could produce up to 90m of tubular product per minute of circular, square and rectangular hollow sections up to 25cm in diameter.
It would enable locally-produced BlueScope steel to be used in major infrastructure projects including bridges, stadiums and shopping centres.
Orrcon general manager Tony Schreiber said this could include construction for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games or a large solar farm.
"The new capacity ensures Orrcon Steel is one step closer to playing a major role in Australia's infrastructure, construction and renewable energy future," Mr Schreiber said.
"Whether it be structural pipe used in construction of infrastructure for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games or a torque tube used in a solar farm, we have the opportunity to play a vital role in building the future of Australia," said Mr Schreiber.
Orrcon Steel, owned by BlueScope, employs about 600 people, BlueScope said. It supplies steel, tube and pipe to a diverse range of customers including steel fabricators, construction and housing companies, pipeline engineering firms and trailer manufacturers.
