No room for error for Illawarra Premier League big guns in league title race

Five points separates the Illawarra Premier League top four with just over a month remaining in the season, making it one of the closest league championship races in recent memory.
Defending grand final champions Coniston currently lead the competition with 35 points, with the 2023 league champions Albion Park one point behind them.
It may be the 2022 grand final winners Wollongong Olympic that have the upper hand however. The Matt Bailey-coached side are on 33 points with do have a game in hand on both Coniston and APWE.
Rounding out the top four is Wollongong United, who announced themselves in the title race with a 2-0 win against Cringila last round in the IPL. The Lions are by no means out of it, but have plenty of ground to make up with six games left in the season.
As for round 19, it's Olympic that has the greatest opportunity to take advantage, with a double header meaning if Bailey's team can claim six points, they will finish the weekend on at the summit of the IPL.
First up it will be a game at Myimbarr on Saturday, July 27 against Shellharbour, before backing up the following day at PCYC against Tarrawanna. Bailey said his team couldn't afford to slip up in either game on route to potential silverware.
"It's imperative with the remaining games across those four sides that we get maximum points to give us the best possible chance of attaining that league championship," Bailey said.
"That league championship is absolutely our desire, starting with Shellharbour on Saturday. It's been a relatively good last five weeks for us, obviously with the exception of the Albion Park result.
"At the start of the year, you have aspirations within the group and we set the bar pretty high. So that's absolutely a target (the league championship) for the club and the playing group.
"We've been pretty lucky [with injuries and suspensions] this year. I think last year, probably discipline and availability were the things that cost us in the end. But we put in place measures this year to avoid that, are we're in a really good place.
"We're moving along nicely. We've got a strong squad with depth, so we're really well positioned to give the league championship a red hot crack."
Back-to-back matches in consecutive days against Shellharbour and Tarrawanna make it a tough weekend for Olympic, but one Bailey said the team was confident of navigating it.
He added that both opponents this weekend offered something different.
"Shellharbour have been good through the course of the season, and they're difficult to beat. We're aware that they're very capable and we need to be at our best to navigate the game and get the result we need," Bailey said.
"Tarrawanna are a real surprise pack. They've beaten top teams, but dropped points to lower table teams. It's a dangerous game. Everyone's up for Olympic games, and we expect Tarrawanna to try and get a foot in that top five with a result on Sunday."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.