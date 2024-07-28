Did she leave because she didn't love us? Wollongong family's heartbreak

Pauline Sowry is so much more than a name and a face on a missing person's register, just ask her son Jason.
She was a woman who loved listening to her favourite vinyl, Diana Ross and the Eurythmics in particular, and would always cook up a storm for her three sons ensuring they ate every last vegetable on their plate before they were allowed to leave the table.
She was a free spirit, loved cats and was full of laughter when holidaying with her sons at Burrinjuck Dam, west of Yass.
It's now been 31 years since the Wollongong woman disappeared in 1993, and 12 years since a coronial inquest found Pauline had died, but Jason still has hope that he'll get answers one day.
As National Missing Persons Week comes around for another year, it starts on July 28, he spoke exclusively to the Mercury about his most precious memories of his mum.
He was 24 years old when he last saw her, he'd just got married, was yet to have children, he feels like life was just starting and his mum has missed out on it all.
For years he wondered if she'd left of her own accord, and those thoughts shattered him.
"That's in the back of your mind that you think that mum may have disappeared, or she walked off, or she met someone or had gone overseas," he said.
"You put that in there as an easy coping mechanism, rather than thinking that anything has badly happened to her."
Pauline was a strict mum, Jason remembers, and she taught her boys that manners were very important, so was eating your veggies.
"I couldn't leave the breakfast bench unless we had our brussels sprouts and cauliflower," he laughs when recalling those days.
"She was always about manners, that's what sticks out the most, it was please, thank you or hello, open the door for the lady.
"She was a very strong woman, she had really strong integrity and values. She adored her three children, she loved and she stood by them through thick and thin. She loved us like no tomorrow."
The last movie Jason saw with his mum was Beaches, the last time he saw her was for lunch at Warrawong pub. When Pauline went missing she had been living with Jason.
In the years since, a song, a movie or a gesture from his daughter all remind him of what he's lost.
"A song comes on the radio at times, or it might be a movie we're watching and it reflects and reminds me of Mum. A bit like a sign coming from above, she's just letting me know that she's still here in spirit," he said.
Click on the photo to see more pictures
"I heard that song [Wind Beneath My Wings] by Bette Midler and it brought me to tears.
"They're the moments that I hold on to to remember her."
Jason has four children and his 14-year-old daughter has many of the same mannerisms of his mum.
"Jacinta, my only daughter, reminds me of mum on occasions, I see mum in her sometimes and Jacinta's a gentle soul," he said.
"I'll see mum in most of the kids in different times, whether it be personality, looks or actions."
Since his mum's death the police have investigated, they've announced a $500,000 reward to crack the cold case, and in May this year said a Holden Kingswood vehicle might hold clues to what happened to her.
Through the decades Jason and two of Pauline's sisters, Jill and Michelle, have worked closely with detectives, but the case remains unsolved.
"Unfortunately at the time she went missing, she mixed with the wrong crowd and became quite vulnerable," Jason said.
For Pauline's other two sons Paul and Adam, who were 27 years old and 18 respectively when she disappeared, the struggle became too much. They both died by suicide.
Her disappearance and suspicious death have taken a huge toll, Jason said.
"It has impacted different members of the family differently," he said. "You grieve all the time and you learn to cope with it.
"I've learned to deal with it. Not knowing or understanding what's happened to mum is always on the back of my mind.
"At the end of the day you've just got to stay strong and keep fighting through it, and then hope that someday we get some form of closure or understanding of what's happened and what's taken place."
On September 27, 2023 skeletal remains were found in bushland at Mount Kembla and when Jason heard about it his heart stopped.
It happens every time a body is found, he said. He instantly thinks 'is that mum?'.
It fills him with hope and would mean the mystery would come to an end.
"It's hope that it's her, whether it's dead or alive," he said.
It's hope that it's her, whether it's dead or alive.- Jason Lawrence
"To know the outcome, to be able to see what and hear what's actually happened, and to be able to close that out, knowing that mum didn't leave us, or did not love us, or disappeared."
The bones at Mount Kembla were later identified as missing Cordeaux Heights man, Saverio Ganino. He was 38 years old when he vanished on March 22, 2000.
If you have any information on the disappearance and presumed death of Pauline Sowry or any other long-term missing people from the Illawarra call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.