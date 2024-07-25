Man pulled knife on Berkeley Coles staff who caught his lover stealing: court

A man brandished a knife on an undercover officer in a Berkeley car park after his girlfriend was busted stealing groceries for the sixth time in two months, a court has heard.
Lovers John Hamilton Fitzgerald and Kelly Ann Lawson are now separated, with Fitzgerald refused bail and Lawson released on strict conditions at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, July 25.
The couple is also banned from contacting one another, unless through a lawyer.
Tendered court documents state Lawson was allegedly captured on CCTV stealing groceries totalling $556 from Berkeley Coles on six separate occasions between June 26 and July 23.
On the most recent occasion, Lawson was allegedly seen traipsing through the aisles and picking up meat, salad and soda to the value of $46, paying only for a $3 packet of chips on her way out.
Two loss prevention officers followed Lawson to the car park, where Fitzgerald was allegedly waiting for her in a black Holden utility.
One officer grabbed at Lawson's bag, to which she allegedly squared up her shoulders, puffed out her chest and told him to "f--- off".
Lawson allegedly punched the other officer in the head, while Fitzgerald got out of the ute and grabbed the man who took the groceries by the jumper.
Fitzgerald allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened "I will stab you" while waving the weapon towards one of the officers, while Lawson allegedly punched the other in the face several times.
The couple allegedly retreated to the ute, with Fitzgerald reportedly flooring it towards one of the officers who had to dodge the vehicle to avoid being hit.
The loss prevention officers called triple-0, with CCTV footage from the nearby Berkeley pub obtained.
Fitzgerald and Lawson were arrested on July 24.
Police prosecutor Sergeant David Weaver said the case against the pair was strong as it was caught on camera, adding Lawson was serving an intensive correction order for possessing firearms.
Lawson is yet to enter pleas to charges of intimidation, common assault, and six counts of shoplifting, while Fitzgerald has pleaded guilty to common assault, intimidation and being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.
Magistrate Claire Girotto allowed Lawson bail under conditions she report to police daily and abide by a curfew, but refused her beau's release.
Lawson will return to court next month, while Fitzgerald's next mention is in September.
