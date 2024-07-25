Counter-terror police arrest man allegedly found with knife, bottles at Westfield Miranda

Counter terrorism police have intervened in the case of a man allegedly found with a knife and suspect materials inside Westfield Miranda shopping centre.
The 21-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly threw bottles believed to contain chemicals inside a bathroom at the shopping complex just after 2pm on Wednesday, July 24.
According to a statement from NSW Police, a 21-year-old man was arrested nearby.
"During a search of the man police located and seized a knife, a bottle and other items," the statement read.
"Officers from Sutherland Shire Police Area Command attended and located several bottles which were seized for further forensic analysis.
"The shopping centre was not evacuated.
"Police established a number of crime scenes and commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident."
The man was taken to Sutherland Police Station and then to hospital under police guard, suffering a minor injury and requiring assessment.
The matter was briefly mentioned on Thursday at Sutherland Local Court.
A police investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with further information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers - 1800 333 000.
