Government is preying on dedication of Wollongong nurses, union claims

Nurses are being punished for their dedication they yelled during a rally for better pay outside Wollongong Public Hospital.
Almost 400 nurses and midwives gave up their own time to demand a 15 per cent one-off pay rise from the NSW Government.
They marched from the hospital's Loftus Street entrance towards Sperry Street, yelling for a pay rise as motorists tooted their horns in support, while three fire trucks joined in driving alongside with sirens blaring.
Nurses and midwives stood dressed in scrubs holding placards and flags as they called for the state government to fix the staffing crisis in the public health system, and stop staff leaving the industry or moving interstate for better pay and conditions.
"The government knows that we are dedicated and they punish us for that," the registered nurse of 20 years, Jamie Roberts, told those gathered.
The NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association Wollongong (NSWNMA) Hospital Branch secretary said she was saddened to have to rally for better pay.
"Why should I have to come out and beg for money. We will fight until what we get what we deserve," Ms Roberts said.
Midwife and NSWNMA branch delegate, Emma Gedge, was emotional as she spoke.
"Nurses and midwives in NSW are now the lowest paid public sector nurses or midwives in Australia," she said as those listening called out shame.
"We are losing nurses and midwives to Queensland, to Victoria all the time, not only because they have ratios they also get paid more for doing the same job."
Ms Gedge said it was shameful that NSW graduate nurses got paid 18 per cent less than in Queensland.
Nurse and NSWNMA branch president Bianca Vergouw led the march and on a loudspeaker called for action.
"We shouldn't be relying on overtime and extra shifts just to make ends meet," she said.
A statement issued by a NSW Government spokesman said negotiations are still in their early stages.
"Eight negotiation meetings have been held between NSW Health and the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association since a log of claims was served in May 2024," the statement said.
We shouldn't be relying on overtime and extra shifts just to make ends meet.- Nurse and NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association branch president Bianca Vergouw
"Since taking office, the NSW Government has invested heavily in the health workforce including major priorities identified by the union and workforce."
The spokesman pointed out the abolishment of the wages cap in 2023 which he said delivered the largest pay rise for nurses and midwives in over a decade, with the majority of NSWNMA members voting to accept this 4.5 per cent wages offer.
Three truckloads of Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters stood alongside nurses during the rally as they also call for better pay and conditions from the NSW Government.
Paul and Skye Barlow, two highly-trained professional firefighters who work full-time serving their community, recently told the Mercury they struggle to make ends meet.
