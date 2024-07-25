Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

Government is preying on dedication of Wollongong nurses, union claims

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated July 25 2024 - 8:36pm, first published 6:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong Public Hospital nurse Bianca Vergouw led the march outside the hospital on Thursday, July 25, 2024, they called for a 15 per cent pay rise. Picture by Adam McLean
Wollongong Public Hospital nurse Bianca Vergouw led the march outside the hospital on Thursday, July 25, 2024, they called for a 15 per cent pay rise. Picture by Adam McLean

Nurses are being punished for their dedication they yelled during a rally for better pay outside Wollongong Public Hospital.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.