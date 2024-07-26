Housing, mining blamed for water quality issues in Royal National Park

Coal mining and residential living have been blamed for the 30 per cent of the Royal National Park waterways where water quality was rated as poor in this week's major ecological "scorecard".
Environment Minister Penny Sharpe this week released the comprehensive survey of the health of the Royal and Heathcote national parks, and the Garrawarra State Conservation Area, collectively titled "RHG".
It found 70 per cent of waterway test locations showed rivers and creeks in good health - and that the runoff from coal mining on the edge of the Royal was contributing to some poor readings.
Three of the four areas that received a "poor" or "very poor" rating for water quality were on the edges of the park near roads or suburbs; the fourth was upstream from the Audley Weir.
"The waterways in RHG are impacted by urban runoff from the surrounding residential areas and transport infrastructure, including roads and rail corridors, as well as localised activity within the park boundary," the scorecard, produced by the National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPWS) stated.
"The Hacking River is also impacted by upstream coalmine discharges and spills."
The scorecard was based on testing done in 2022, the year coal miner Peabody Energy was served with multiple penalty and clean-up notices after heavy rains caused runoff from its Metropolitan mine in Helensburgh to flow into the Hacking River.
"Mine operation discharges, including several spills in Autumn 2022 following record-breaking rainfall events, likely contributed to the poor water quality and physical stressor values, leading to lower diversity of pollution-sensitive macroinvertebrates in the lower Hacking River monitoring sites," the scorecard stated.
"Three of the four water quality sampling sites that were found to be in very poor or poor condition are located near to a park boundary and adjacent to residential areas .... the fourth site is located on the Hacking River immediately upstream of the weir at the visitor precinct at Audley."
Environmentalists and the Greens party have criticised the State Government for allowing coal mining so close to the national park, saying damage caused by mining is incompatible with the ecological values protected there.
The Mercury asked Environment Minister Ms Sharpe about this on Friday; the question was referred to NPWS.
"While noting that 70 per cent of the waterways are in good - very good condition, it also acknowledges the impacts on water quality including urban run-off and discharges from mining activity," an NPWS spokesperson said.
"Regular monitoring of water quality as part of the Scorecard framework will inform future management and regulatory action."
Catherine Reynolds from the Sutherland shire Environment Centre said the issue had been raised with the State Government many times.
"Coal washes up after every flood over the lawns at Audley about 20km downstream - fine coal sediment and coal chunks on the lawns," she said.
"This is Australia's oldest national park and it deserves better protection."
Following a review of the mine's licence last year, new conditions were added by the EPA including real-time monitoring and assessment of the impact of discharges into the creek.
"We understand the community expects robust protections are in place to safeguard the environment and waterways in the Royal National Park, and we will continue to ensure industry meets its environmental obligations," an EPA spokesperson said.
For its part, Peabody has said it has co-operated with the EPA to improve its management of coal fines runoff into the Camp Gully Creek, which flows into the Hacking River.
"Our team at Metropolitan Coal has worked tirelessly in cooperation with the EPA to implement a comprehensive program of structural improvements to surface water management facilities and upgrades to water monitoring equipment and procedures to help improve the management of record-breaking rain events like those experienced in the past few years," a Peabody spokeswoman told the Mercury earlier this year.
"That program of work continues."
