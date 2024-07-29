Illawarra stepdad who sexually abused girl told cops he 'was messed up'

A stepfather who sexually abused his wife's young daughter told police he was a "messed up person who had done wrong" when questioned about his disturbing crimes.
The Illawarra man, who cannot be named to protect the girl's identity, dialled into Wollongong Local Court from custody on Wednesday, July 24.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of sexually touching without consent, with the prosecutor confirming two further charges were withdrawn.
Tendered court documents state the victim's mother worked seven days a week to support her family, including afternoon and evening shifts, with the offender left to look after the victim and her siblings.
The victim, a seven-year-old girl, was sitting on the couch in the loungeroom during February 2022 when the offender put his hand inside the girl's pyjamas and rubbed her genitals.
She told him to stop but he ignored the request, with the girl grabbing his hand and pushing it away.
He then gave her soft drink which she wasn't usually allowed. The man abused the girl in the same manner on another occasion, prompting her to yell "stop".
Two months later, the girl disclosed the incident to her mother, saying: "[Redacted] touched my rude parts."
A report was made to the Illawarra Child Abuse Squad and the man was arrested on May 10, 2023, telling police: "It's my fault I'm admitting to it, whatever the consequences are, just lock me up."
The man, who has remained behind bars since, added he was a "messed up person who had done wrong". He will learn his sentence date next month.
