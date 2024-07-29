Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Illawarra stepdad who sexually abused girl told cops he 'was messed up'

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
July 29 2024 - 11:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra stepdad who sexually abused girl told cops he 'was messed up'
Illawarra stepdad who sexually abused girl told cops he 'was messed up'

A stepfather who sexually abused his wife's young daughter told police he was a "messed up person who had done wrong" when questioned about his disturbing crimes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.