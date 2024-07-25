Lovelorn scam victims turn to Illawarra ex-cop

She's been a detective and trained as a hostage negotiator, now Barrack Point's Kylee Dennis has a new breed of criminal in her sights - romance scammers.
And, sadly, she's not short of work. There was the 86-year-old man who gave away $200,000 in savings, and the woman who lost more than $500,000 to a callous stranger.
"These people are just looking for love," Mrs Dennis told reporter Angela Thompson. "Everybody wants that."
But there's quite possibly a few people in Wollongong who could live without one thing - and that's the palm tree up a pole.
It's part of a much-discussed public art project in Wollongong's Crown Street mall and one city councillor's had enough.
Dom Figliomeni told reporter Glen Humphries why wants the palm tree - and everything else it entails - gone. And there's more - a one-way traffic plan, a $70m mill, the Dragons ...
