Matildas outclassed by Germany in opening match at the 2024 Paris Olympics

The Matildas hopes of a podium finish at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games has got off to the worst possible start after a 3-0 loss at the hands of world No.4 Germany in their opening Group B game.
Whilst the defeat is far from catastrophic for Australia's Olympic campaign, there is no shying away from the fact the pressure is certainly on to grab results in certainly one - and perhaps two - of their remaining group games if the team is to progress to the knockouts.
It was a starring performance from German attacker Jule Brand, as well as poor marking from set pieces which cost the Matildas, with the 2016 gold medallists putting in a performance which sees them an early shout for another medal, this time in Paris.
Two out of three former Illawarra Stingrays started, with Warillia junior Caitlin Foord and Mary Fowler used by Tony Gustavsson from the off, while Barrack Heights resident Michelle Heyman started the 2024 Olympics from the bench.
Germany had the first chance inside four minutes, with Brand unleashing a left-footed shot from inside the box, but into the grateful arms of Matildas goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold in her 50th national team appearance.
Brand was clearly a threat, and would have been massively disappointed after the German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger sent her on her way through one-on-one against Arnold, but put her shot over the bar in a huge let off for the Australians.
It didn't take long for the opening goal, which came from a set piece and it was the Germans who took the 1-0 lead. It was a corner lofted into the box by Giulia Gwinn onto the head of Marina Hegering - unmarked in the Australian penalty area - who headed the ball into the net.
Ironically the goal in the 24th minute came after the Matildas had relaxed and managed to get their foot on the ball after a nervy opening stanza. Fowler almost restored parity just shortly after, if not for a great block from the German back line.
Next it was an audacious effort from Foord, attempting to catch Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger off her line, however the attempt hit the side netting.
Matildas captain Steph Catley had an effort from a free kick straight into the arms of Berger in first half stoppage time, but Australia went into half-time a goal down and needing it all to do in the second stanza.
Brant was playing a starring role for Germany, and she picked up where she left off in the second half. This time it was a shot from distance that had Arnold scrambling, however the shot went just wide of the post.
Brant constantly was able to cut inside from the right onto her left foot throughout the match, and she did it again in the 52nd minute, with another shot going just over the goal.
Whilst Australia were finding more time on the ball after the restart, Germany really should have made it two through Lea Schueller, but Alanna Kennedy got her frame in the way to keep the Matildas in the match.
Fowler was next to shoot on target in a great move from Australia, but the goalkeeper was again up for the challenge to save and hold the ball.
The Matildas were their own worst enemy, with the dead ball again proving their undoing. Another corner, this time it was Schuller getting on the end of a Gwinn delivery to score to make it 2-0.
Almost immediately, Germany put Australia to the sword with a lightning counter to make it 3-0. Brant finally got her reward after finishing off a fine move that ripped the Matildas apart. It was game over from here almost in the blink of an eye.
This forced Gustavsson to go to his bench and bring on Heyman, as well as 2023 World Cup star Emily Van Egmond as the team needed goals to claw back something from the game. But the Matildas were kept to nil by a classy German defence, and the game ended 3-0.
The Matildas will have the chance to hit back in their next group game against Zambia on July 29 (AEST), before tackling the United States in game three.
