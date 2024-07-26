Watch 11YO Albion Park Supercars whiz Karmichael meet his hero, Chaz Mostert

Karmichael Fosteris has lived out every Supercars fan's dream by getting to meet his biggest hero, Chaz Mostert.
The 11-year-old Albion Park resident was named Australian Supercars legend Mostert's biggest fan through a nationally run competition through Optus.
The competition - which attracted over 200 entries from passionate fans nationwide - asked participants to explain why they were Mostert's biggest fan. Karmichael's nomination stood out above the rest.
Mostert ended up giving his number one fan a visit, which you can watch below...
In addition to the surprise of his life, Karmichael and his family were also treated to the night out at the Supercars 2024 Sydney SuperNight on Saturday, 20 July at Sydney Motorsport Park.
As for Karmichael himself, he was still pinching himself.
"It was very unexpected and a dream come true," he said.
"I was just talking and getting interviewed [for winning the competition], and then Chaz just popped up our of nowhere, which was a surreal moment. I was shell-shocked."
Karmichael fell in love with the sport from a very young age, and calls Mostert his hero, with his his dream being to kit out his go-kart to look like the Mobil 1 Racing Car #25 like Mostert.
The youngster said his passion for Supercars had been long-standing, and that he and his family had a sensational evening down by the track last Saturday.
"My dad has watched Supercars for years and still does, so I just joined along with him. I've been watching it for about eight years," Karmichael added.
"It was a good event for me and my dad, and my family. We got to go in the garage, watch the pit stops, watch the race in the garage, and listen to the radio. It was a very cool moment in my life.
"I would just like to thank Optus for the opportunity to make this possible."
In addition to the surprise visit, Optus donated $2,500 to support Karmichael's karting journey, helping him realise his dream of customising his kart like Mostert's.
Mostert himself had a great showing in Sydney, knocking off Cam Waters to claim back-to-back wins at the venue.
