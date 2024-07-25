Roller Hawks set sights on shoring up a finals berth this weekend

There'll be little room for error for the Roller Hawks when they host the Red Dust Heelers in the National Wheelchair Basketball League this weekend.
With no points awarded for a bye, the Roller Hawks are now third on the ladder after their week off and will be keen for points in their last home round of the regular season.
"A top two finish really is a big advantage heading into finals so the team is really focused over our remaining six games and we won't be taking Red Dust or Brisbane lightly."
The Roller Hawks play two games on Saturday at Shellharbour City Stadium, 12pm and 7pm, and at 11am on Sunday at Illawarra Sports Stadium, Berkeley.
The Red Dust Heelers may be sitting towards the bottom of the ladder but the Roller Hawks won't be taking them lightly, especially as Red Dust become more settled with the addition of their Italian import Sabri Bedzeti.
"He is a real handful," said Roller Hawks' Tristan Knowles. "He is big and strong, has a really powerful push so containing him in the open court will be critical."
Bedzeti arrived mid-season and has now had two weeks with his new teammates. The 29-year-old has wasted little time making an impact however, already leading the league in rebounds per game.
"He makes Red Dust a much more dangerous team with the defensive focus he will attract, potentially creating a little more time and space for others."
The Roller Hawks then hit the road in the final regular season round to play Southern Districts Spartans in Brisbane on August 3-4rd.
The WBA finals for men and women will be held at Shellharbour on August 10-11.
