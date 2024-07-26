Hate crimes squad investigating vandalism attacks at Gwynneville mosque

The NSW Police hate crimes unit has been called in after a series of vandalism attacks on a Gwynneville mosque.
Scaffolding at the under-construction Omar Mosque was only removed last week and within a few days vandals struck, twice.
Graffiti was scrawled across the white walls of the building and on-site firefighting equipment used to smash large holes into gyprock walls.
"It's very sad, it's heartbreaking. The word devastated is an understatement," mosque committee member Hussein Salem said.
"The graffiti is one side of it, but there seems to be hatred from all the damage. There's no place for this kind of hatred, there's no place for this kind of destruction.
"There's been no other vandalism prior to this and then the moment we take the scaffolding down and expose the beautiful white walls and green domes and minarets this happens."
The incidents occurred overnight and were discovered on the morning of Wednesday, July 24 and Thursday, July 25, and then reported to police.
"The hate crime unit that have been involved have been amazing," Mr Salem said.
"The police have come to us and asked us 'how can we support you'."
A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed officers are investigating the extensive vandalism.
"Police have been told internal and external walls of the location were broken and damaged," she said.
"A report was made to police who have commenced inquiries."
Mr Salem was born in Wollongong and has lived in the region his entire life, and he's worried what the attack could mean for the Islamic community.
"I'm in denial that it's a hate crime. As someone who was born in Wollongong and been here over five decades, I haven't experienced anything but love by the community," he said.
But, he said, hate does exist in the Illawarra, and some members of his community have been assaulted, spat on and verbally abused for wearing a hijab.
"One member had their hijab ripped off their head in Warrawong," he said.
Mr Salem said mosque members have received support from the wider Illawarra community since the vandalism attacks.
"We've got to look at this as a Wollongong community issue, not an Islamic issue," he said.
The mosque has been in the pipeline for almost a decade with the Mercury reporting in 2015 that the congregation had outgrown its existing mosque and plans for a new mosque had been lodged with Wollongong City Council.
Construction begun in July 2020, however in November 2021, Wollongong City Council issued a stop work order due to "construction and legislative anomalies". Work resumed in January 2024.
Once complete it will accommodate up to 1000 people, although the number of people in the building at any one time will be lower, due to council regulations.
It will include prayer halls, the Wollongong Islamic Cultural Centre, a multipurpose space, and parking for up to 40 cars.
It's the first Islamic purpose-built facility in the region from southern Sydney to the Victorian border, Mr Salem said.
Contractors have been brought back on site to repair the vandalism damage, and he's the mosque will open by the end of this year.
