Hawks and IBA uniting together for new Beaton Park home of basketball

The Snakepit has long been considered the Illawarra Hawks spiritual home.
Now a new partnership between the Hawks and the Illawarra Basketball Association is looking to develop a new 'Home of Basketball' for the Illawarra community at Beaton Park.
But just as importantly the two organisations responsible for promoting basketball across the region want to present a united front in ensuring the basketball interests of all in the region are represented.
That's why the Hawks and IBA are committed to working together with Wollongong City Council and both the NSW and federal governments to achieve this goal.
The new proposed facilities plan would build upon the existing Beaton Park master plan and include a multi-court community basketball hub, together with permanent elite training facilities for the Hawks.
The hub concept is also proposed to include a new show court arena, suitable for the Hawks men's NBL team should the WIN Entertainment Centre be redeveloped.
"Part of this partnership is around having a united front around what the future of basketball in the Illawarra could look like from a facilities perspective, and we want to be representative of the whole basketball community," Hawks CEO Stu Taggart said.
"So that includes every kid who plays the game. It includes the Roller Hawks. It includes NBL1 players and what do we all need
"There's an infrastructure shortage nationally across basketball.
"It's a thriving sport and we don't have fit for purpose facilities at an elite level end of the game, nor do we have it at a community end of the game.
"So if we present the united front around what that could look like, we believe we've got the best chance of securing the facilities that we need to make sure that as many people as possible can play the game at at any level.
"We want to be working across the three levels of government to ultimately secure funding to enable a facilities outcome.
"[Wollongong] council has committed over the next 12 to 24 months to bring forward some funding in relation to what that could look like in a master planning process.
"It's very early stages, but it's a positive step for us to be able to come back to the community with what that journey will look like.
"It's not going to happen overnight, but it won't happen at all if we're not in partnership together."
The IBA-Hawks partnership agreement aims to facilitate consistent participation by the Hawks in local basketball development, including ongoing delivery of a joint community camps program, coaching workshops and programs supporting respect for referees and healthy community sporting culture, across an annual calendar of events.
It also recognises the huge commitment of the local basketball community, by ensuring that IBA members, for the first time, will have a special Hawks Member's offer for NBL25.
Both partners have also committed to further support women's basketball programs, activities and opportunities and to collaborate in the pursuit of a WNBL team for the Illawarra.
This pursuit will commence as soon as details of a revitalised WNBL competition and its expansion plans are determined under the WNBL's exciting new ownership and capitalisation arrangements.
This is music to the ears for NBL1 Womens player and IBA junior Ruby MacDonald.
"This partnership presents a huge opportunity for female players and a push in the right direction. I am excited by the potential of strengthening the women's program and pathway in the Illawarra," MacDonald said.
Taggart said having a WNBL team from the Illawarra was the ultimate goal.
"I think it's a really important part of both the Hawks strategy and IBA strategy. We want to be really representative of that female pathway," he said.
"We see every day what the IBA are doing, whether it's all girls camps, whether it's female competitions and we really want to be part of that.
"We feel the weakness of the Hawks right now is that we don't have an elite women's team representing ........we're seeing what's happening across other sports and basketball has thriving female participation rates.
"We want to be representative of that community.
"We'd like to think that within two to three years we'd be in a position to be able to put a WNBL team on court. But there's a lot of things, including facilities that we don't have right now to adequately serve that group."
IBA general manager Nathan Loveday echoed Taggart's sentiments.
"The biggest thing for us within this is we're at capacity with most of our local comps," Loveday said.
"We're turning away hundreds of kids, hundreds of adults in participation here within the Illawarra region, it's massive.
"The need for courts and the need for upgrading facilities is vitally important to the future of the IBA success
"We're hoping that this partnership will be something that we can take forward and hopefully build on that.
"We are looking forward to being able to deliver much more for our community basketball members - from new facilities to Hawks Membership offers - in partnership with the Hawks."
